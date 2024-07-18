The winning dish from St Georges Restaurant was a Hawke's Bay organic beef short rib, accompanied with celeriac purée, a medley of handpicked St Georges vegetables, and finished with an Ash Ridge merlot jus.

The winning dish from St Georges Restaurant was a Hawke's Bay organic beef short rib, accompanied with celeriac purée, a medley of handpicked St Georges vegetables, and finished with an Ash Ridge merlot jus.

The people have dined and voted, the judges have convened, and local favourite St Georges Restaurant has been crowned winner of the 2024 Dish of the Bay.

The month-long celebration of Hawke’s Bay produce, presented by F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic, invited diners to 39 venues to enjoy specially crafted Dish of the Bay offerings.

The winning dish from St Georges Restaurant was a Hawke’s Bay organic beef short rib, accompanied with celeriac purée, a medley of handpicked St Georges vegetables, and finished with an Ash Ridge merlot jus.

Owner and Head Chef Francky Godinho says the dish stayed true to St Georges’ style, using fresh, local Hawke’s Bay products, as well as heroing ingredients that were grown and harvested in their own garden.

“Winning Dish of the Bay really means a lot to us, and our team, as this win is as much ours as it is theirs,” Godinho said.