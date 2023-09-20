Hori Gage was killed in a shooting in Palmerston North in August. Photo / Facebook

The partner of a murdered Palmerston North man has said she and her young children “didn’t deserve to witness this disgusting act of inhumanity” as they sat in the car while he was shot.

Hori Gage, 27, was shot and killed while sitting in a car outside an address in Highbury on August 6. Police revealed today that Gage was killed in front of his partner Amythyst Tukaki and his young children.

His 11-year-old son along with Tukaki attempted to defend Gage while the firearm was pointed at him.

Tukaki has released a statement today, explaining her slain partner and the father of her children was “more than just a Mongrel Mob member”.

“He is a father, partner, brother, son, uncle and friend,” she wrote.

“He is loved by many, and he didn’t deserve any of this.

“His family didn’t deserve to witness this disgusting act of inhumanity.”

Hori Gage, 27, was fatally shot in front of his family in Palmerston North on August 6. Photo / NZ Police

Tukaki, along with police, are continuing to urge anyone with information to come forward and “do the right thing”.

“We spent 13 years together, and now four beautiful children have to live the rest of their life with NO FATHER and me with no partner,” Tukaki wrote.

“We just hope no more families have to go through this horror.

“Do the right thing!!!! Coming home from a family day out, our babies sitting in the back seat! This is our family home! Our family car! We could have all been buried.”

Gage’s attacker sped off in a Nissan Teana with the registration HLQ924 following the assault. The car travelled in convoy with two other vehicles before it was set on fire on Aranui Rd and burnt out.

The other two vehicles, a silver SsangYong Rexton and a silver Subaru Legacy station wagon, have been identified and recovered by police for forensic examination.

Police are interested in speaking with anyone who spotted these vehicles in the vicinity of Aranui Rd and Gillespie’s Line around the time of the murder but who has not yet contacted them.

Gage was a patched Mongrel Mob member and police say they believe his murder is linked to “events in a Palmerston North tavern on Friday, August 4”.

On Friday, August 4, a Black Power member had their finger cut off and was de-patched as payback for the killing of Palmerston North Mob member Raniel Kiu in May.

Gage’s murder was on the Sunday.

An anonymous gang member told the Herald then that emotions were tense and gang leaders were working to keep the peace among members in Palmerston North after Gage’s death.

The revenge-fuelled, finger and patch-removing attack on a Black Power member occurred two days before Gage’s death and followed a House of Shem concert at a bar on Main St.

Gage is not believed to have been involved in the incident on Friday night, during which a person was also run down in the street by a car.