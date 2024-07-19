Sunday July 21

Glow with the Flow – Gizzy run club. A new women’s running club started by two gym buddies. Meet 7am at Raglan Roast, 116 Wainui Rd. New runners welcome.

Hilly walk through farm and farm forestry at Manutūke - a Gisborne Canoe & Tramping Club walk. 8.30am-4pm.

Midwinter swim. Brace yourself and dress up for this fundraiser for SuperGrans Tairāwhiti (theme: old-aged/elderly). There will be spot prizes, giveaways and an award for the best dressed. Kaiti Beach. 12.30pm.

Coming Up

Saturday July 27

Dancing for Life Education. Eleven couples to compete in the dancing. There will also be a silent auction and, after the interval at the evening show, a live auction. Matinee 1.30pm and evening show at 7pm. For the evening show doors open at 5.30pm and there will be pre-show nibbles and drinks available for purchase. War Memorial Theatre, 159 Bright St.

Sunday July 28

Universal Energy Healing. Try a relaxing healing experience. Blind Low Vision NZ rooms, 39 Grey St, 10am-2pm, $10 adult, $5 child. Inquiries ph Raewyn 027 252 5450.

Saturday August 3

The Winter Concert Series presents The Wiz – Water Walsh Solo. Singing songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Country, rock n roll and more. Brought to us by Community Gisborne Charitable Trust. The Salvation Army Citadel. 2pm-3.30pm. 389 Gladstone Rd.

Friday August 9 and Sunday August 11

The Gisborne Ballet Group Competitions. Local dancers will showcase the best of ballet, hip hop and modern dance. The Gisborne War Memorial Theatre. 159 Bright St.

Friday at 5pm; Saturday at 9am and Sunday at 8.30am. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children.

Saturday August 15-25

Little Women at Evolution Theatre. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic, this version of Little Women invites audiences to live, laugh, love and cry with Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth as they go through the many trials and tribulations that have made this one of the best-loved stories of all time. 75 Disraeli St.

Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17

NZ Theatre Company presents Prima Facie. 8pm at Lawson Field Theatre,17 Fitzherbert St.

Saturday August 24

Vivian’s Dreaming presents Sunset Beats with DJ Missing Link and The Simpleten. The Dome Bar. Poverty Bay Club at 8pm. 38 Childers Rd.

Saturday August 31

The Melancholy Babes. New Jazz from the Big City 2024 Tour. The exploratory jazz trio of saxophone, double bass and drums will play at The Dome Bar and Cinema. For lovers and listeners of adventurous music. Poverty Bay Club. 38 Childers Rd.

Regular Events

Mondays:

• 500 Card Club. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1-4pm, $3, ph Tony 863 3468.

• Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence & Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7, ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

• Sun City Spinners. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Road, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

• He Kākano: Little Seeds. A fun sing-along and read for under-twos. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class. Focuses on keeping the mum-to-be comfortably active, whilst their puku & pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 45 Centennial Marine Drive, Awapuni. Starting June 4 @ 6.30pm - 7.15pm

• Hospice Tairawhiti Korowai Education and support for carers This series of free, informal education sessions is designed for whanau who are providing in home care and support for loved ones. 10am 421 Ormond Road. Morning tea provided.

Wednesdays:

• Fifties Forward. Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am, $2.

• Mainly Music. A fun music group for pre-schoolers. St Andrew’s Church Community Centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/fam, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

Thursdays:

• Te Pihinga | Little Sprouts. Fun sing-along and read for 2-5 year olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice – social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

• Friday Stairs Workout. Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6-6.40am.

• Te Aka Rangatahi / The Teen Vine. Anime Club or King of the Board.HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright Street, 3.30-5pm, free.

Saturdays:

• Gisborne parkrun. Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45-10am. Register: parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

• Tairāwhiti Coffin Club. BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-midday. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com

• Gisborne Farmers’ Market. Cnr Stout & Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

• Tennis for all. Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

• Gisborne Walkers Club. 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.

Saturdays and Sundays:

• East Coast Museum of Technology. ECMoT, 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10A, $5snr, $2 school chn, u/5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/

• Lions Express Train Rides. Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Dr, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

• Mahjong Club (Mon & Thurs). Gisborne Town & Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries ph Margaret 863 0144.

• Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs & Sat). Cnr Parkinson & Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm; Tues & Thurs 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.

• Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues & Sun). Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5A, U/12s free.

Fortnightly:

• Gisborne Country Music Club (1st & 3rd Sundays). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 chn, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

• Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd & 4th Saturdays and last Thursday). Green shed opposite the Enterprise Pool Carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am-approx 12pm. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

Monthly:

• Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday). Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).

• Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday). Behind the Courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30-11am.

• Crop Swap (1st Sunday). Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School Carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2-3pm

• Irish Music Session (1st Sunday). The Rivers, cnr Gladstone Rd & Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

• Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday). Waverley Street Hall, Elgin, 9.30-11.30am.

(3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

• Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday). Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, PB Blues Club members free, R18.

• Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday). Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly the Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday). For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 incl morning tea. Register: Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

• U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday). Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday). CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

• Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday). Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.

• The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday). Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

• Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday). Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

• Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

• Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday), 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

• Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday). Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

• First City Toastmasters. Become a confident speaker and leader. (1st and 3rd Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15. Phone Helen 022 1945671

• To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.