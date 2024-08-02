Sunday, August 4

Gisborne Canoe and Tramping Club walk at Mōrere Scenic Reserve. State Highway 2, Mōrere, 9am-4pm.

Find and Go Seek Sunday challenge. Take the family or a group of mates and test your map-reading and navigation skills at Eastwoodhill Arboretum, 2392 Wharekopae Rd. 10am-3pm.

Coming up

Friday, August 9 - Sunday, August 11

The Gisborne Ballet Group Competitions. Local dancers will showcase the best of ballet, hip-hop and modern dance. The Gisborne War Memorial Theatre. 159 Bright St.

Friday at 5pm; Saturday at 9am and Sunday at 8.30am. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children.

Saturday, August 15 – 25th

Little Women at Evolution Theatre. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic, this version of Little Women invites audiences to live, laugh, love and cry with Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth as they go through the many trials and tribulations that have made this one of the best-loved stories of all time. 75 Disraeli St.

Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17

NZ Theatre Company presents Prima Facie. 8pm at Lawson Field Theatre,17 Fitzherbert St, Whataupoko.

Thursday, August 22

Spud in a Bucket. Alzheimers Gisborne will have their spuds and buckets available for collection from the office of Alzheimers Gisborne, gate 2 Gisborne Hospital or from Bunnings. Entries $15 each. Each entry goes into the draw to win a mystery prize to the value of $250 sponsored by Bunnings.

Saturday, August 24

Vivian’s Dreaming presents Sunset Beats with DJ Missing Link and The Simpleten Selecter. The Dome Bar, Poverty Bay Club at 8pm. 38 Childers Rd.

Saturday August 31

Father’s Day Burger Party and Music Jam. Enjoy delicious burgers with a vegetarian option available, wine and specialty beers as well as Ice Cream Bros icecream while soaking up the sounds of Muru and Richard from 1pm. Wrights Vineyard & Winery. 1093 Wharerata Rd, Manutuke. Tickets online at www.wrightswines.co.nz

The Melancholy Babes. New Jazz from the Big City 2024 Tour. The exploratory jazz trio of saxophone, double bass and drums will play at The Dome Bar and Cinema. For lovers and listeners of adventurous music. Poverty Bay Club. 38 Childers Rd.

Regular Events

Mondays:

• 500 Card Club. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1-4pm, $3, ph Tony 863 3468.

• Fun Dancing Gisborne – modern sequence and social ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7, ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

• Sun City Spinners. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

• He Kākano: Little Seeds. A fun sing-along and read for under 2s. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class. Focuses on keeping the mum-to-be comfortably active, whilst their puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 45 Centennial Marine Drive, Awapuni. Starting June 4 @ 6.30pm - 7.15pm

• Hospice Tairawhiti Korowai Education and support for carers. This series of free, informal education sessions is designed for whānau who are providing in home care and support for loved ones, 10am, 421 Ormond Rd. Morning tea provided.

Wednesdays:

• Badminton: Three age groups of badminton; Kiwi Shots (Yr3-Yr6) 3.30pm–4.30pm; Mid Shots (Year 7 and 8) 4.30pm-5.30pm; Hot Shots (Year 9-13) 5.45-7.15pm – at the Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd, $10.

• Mainly Music. A fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church Community Centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

• Fifties Forward. Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am, $2.

Thursdays:

• Te Pihinga | Little Sprouts. Fun sing-along and read for 2-5 year olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice – social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

• Friday stairs workout. Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6-6.40am.

• Te Aka Rangatahi / The Teen Vine. Anime Club or King of the Board. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 3.30-5pm, free.

Saturdays:

• Gisborne parkrun. Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45-10am. Register: parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

• Tairāwhiti Coffin Club. BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-midday. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com

• Gisborne Farmers’ Market. Corner Stout and Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

• Tennis for all. Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

• Gisborne Walkers Club. 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.

Saturdays and Sundays:

• East Coast Museum of Technology. ECMoT, 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10A, $5snr, $2 school children, under 5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/

• Lions Express Train Rides. Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Dr, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

• Mahjong Club (Monday and Thursday). Gisborne Town and Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries ph Margaret 863 0144.

• Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). Corner Parkinson and Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm; Tues & Thurs 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.

• Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tuesday and Sunday). Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5 adult, Under 12s free.

Fortnightly:

• Gisborne Country Music Club (first and third Sundays). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

• Gisborne Woodworking Club (second and fourth Saturdays and last Thursday). Green shed opposite the Enterprise Pool Carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am-approx 12pm. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

Monthly:

• Gizzy Monthly Market (first Saturday). Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).

• Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (first Sunday). Behind the Courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30-11am.

• Crop Swap (first Sunday). Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School Carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2-3pm

• Irish Music Session (first Sunday). The Rivers, corner Gladstone Rd and Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

• Gisborne Floral Art Club (first Monday). Waverley St Hall, Elgin, 9.30-11.30am. (third Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

• Poverty Bay Blues Night (first Tuesday). Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, PB Blues Club members free, R18.

• Ulysses Motorcycle Club (first Tuesday). Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly the Gisborne Combined Club (first Wednesday). For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 include morning tea. Register: Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

• U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday). Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (first Friday). CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

• Prostate Support Group (second Tuesday). Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.

• The Country Garden Club (second Tuesday). Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

• Gisborne Proactive Club (third Wednesday). Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

• Gisborne Camera Club (third Thursday). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

• Gisborne Sceptic Group (third Sunday), 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

• Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (fourth Tuesday). Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

• First City Toastmasters. Become a confident speaker and leader. (first and third Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15. Phone Helen 022 1945671

