Photographer Holly Hutchinson has her first exhibition at The Aviary Collective in The Poverty Bay Club in Gisborne. Called Rural Delivery it features photos taken of a young boy in a farm setting which she has colour-graded to achieve a painting-like quality.

16 May, 2024 05:00 PM 7 mins to read

This Weekend

Saturday, May 18

Matawhero Art Gallery - Flight exhibition

A new exhibition by artist Justine Hawksworth is on display with a selection of paintings of realistic and detailed iconic NZ flora and fauna in acrylic and pencil. Matawhero Winery. 189 Riverpoint Rd, Matawhero, Gisborne. Ph: 06 867 6140.

Poverty Bay Bird Club 90th Annual Show (and May 19).

Birds from around the North Island on show and for sale. Waerenga-A-Hika Hall, 726 Matawai Rd, Makaraka, Sat 1-5pm; Sun 9am-noon, $5 family, $2A, $1 child, inquiries ph Terry 021 263 7220.

The Groove Party

An evening of hits, with IROAM entertainment and some of Gisborne’s finest singers. Dome Cinema and Bar, Childers Rd, bar opens 5pm, doors open 7pm, $33 (incl. fees), tickets limited so booking recommended @ ticketfairy.com

Gisborne Caledonian Society Dance

Social, modern and sequence dancing. Theme: Island. No stiletto heels. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30-11pm. Details: Pat ph 021 049 7148, Allan ph 021 243 3652.

Sunday, May 19

Norman Maclean Art Exhibition

The family of renowned artist, writer and teacher, the late Norman Maclean, is to hold an exhibition this Sunday of his works, and of some of his art collection of mainly local artists. 1 Central St, Whataupoko, Sunday from 10am-3pm.

Holly Hutchinson Photography Exhibition

Opening today at 10am. Rural Duty. The Aviary Collective, The Poverty Bay Club, 38 Childers Rd.

Gisborne Sceptic Group

Monthly meeting to discuss present events, general philosophy and a wide range of topics. 11am. For details and venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

Gisborne Country Music Club. Singers and musicians welcome. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children, incl afternoon tea, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

Coming Up

Friday-Sunday, May 24-26

The Chardonnay Affair. A series of sumptuous events celebrating chardonnay: Fri 5pm, The Chardonnay Fling; Sat 12-5pm, Chardonnay in the Vines; Sat 1-3pm, Chardonnay Masterclass; Sun 12-5pm Rendezvous on the Chardonnay Express.

Further event details and tickets from thechardonnayaffair.co.nz

Sunday, May 26

Canoe and Tramping Club: Canoe & Tramping Club: Whakapunake.

A round trip walking up to the southern trig of Whakapunake and down the Whakapunake ridge, with exceptional views on a clear day. Visitors are welcome. Ph Gillian 867 4591, 027 645 6880, or email grass.hopper@xtra.co.nz

Gisborne Choral Society presents Pick ‘n Mix, a collection of traditional tunes with modern arrangements, 2pm, St Andrew’s Church, Cobden St. Koha entry.

Regular Events

Mondays:

500 Card Club. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1pm-4pm, $3, ph Tony 863 3468.

Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence & Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7, ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

Sun City Spinners. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Road, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

He Kākano: Little Seeds. A fun sing-along and read for under-2s. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30pm-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

Wednesdays:

Fifties Forward. Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am, $2.

Mainly Music. A fun music group for pre-schoolers. St Andrew’s Church Community Centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/fam, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

Thursdays:

Te Pihinga | Little Sprouts. Fun sing-along and read for 2-5-year-olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6pm-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice – social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

Friday Stairs Workout. Lower car park, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6-6.40am.

Te Aka Rangatahi / The Teen Vine. Anime Club or King of the Board. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright Street, 3.30pm-5pm, free.

Saturdays:

Gisborne parkrun. Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45am-10am. Register: parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

Tairāwhiti Coffin Club. BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-midday. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com

Gisborne Farmers’ Market. Cnr Stout & Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Tennis for all. Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2pm-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

Gisborne Walkers Club. 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.

Saturdays and Sundays:

East Coast Museum of Technology. ECMoT, 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10A, $5 snr, $2 school children, u/5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/

Lions Express Train Rides. Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Dr, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

Mahjong Club (Mon & Thurs). Gisborne Town & Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries ph Margaret 863 0144.

Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs & Sat). Cnr Parkinson & Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm; Tues & Thurs 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.

Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues & Sun). Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5A, U/12s free.

Fortnightly:

Gisborne Country Music Club (1st & 3rd Sundays). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd & 4th Saturdays and last Thursday). Green shed opposite the Enterprise Pool Car Park, Nelson Rd, 10am-approx 12pm. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

Monthly:

Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday). Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).

Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday). Behind the Courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30am-11am.

Crop Swap (1st Sunday). Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School Car Park, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2pm-3pm.

Irish Music Session (1st Sunday). The Rivers, cnr Gladstone Rd & Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday). Waverley Street Hall, Elgin, 9.30am-11.30am.

Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday). Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, PB Blues Club members free, R18.

Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday). Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday). For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 incl morning tea. Register: Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday). Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday). CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday). Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.

The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday). Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday). Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday), 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday). Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.































