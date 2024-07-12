The Doors Live tribute band, The Back Door Tour, 7.45pm. Smash Palace, 24 Banks St, Awapuni.

Daniel Champagne. The young Australian virtuoso recently described as the finest guitar player of his generation is back touring New Zealand and will play at the Dome Cinema and Bar, 8pm. Poverty Bay Club, 38 Childers Rd.

Sunday July 14

Gisborne Concert Band will play the second show of the Winter Concert Series presented by the Community Gisborne Charitable Trust. 2pm at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 17 Cobden St. Koha at door for the musicians.

Winter Arts and Crafts Fair. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-2pm.

Coming Up

Saturday July 20

Gisborne Caledonian Society modern sequence and social dancing. Theme: Scarves and ties. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 1.30pm-3.30pm, 70 Derby St.

Boogie Wonderland. Smash Palace, 24 Banks St, Awapuni.

Saturday July 27

Dancing for Life Education. Eleven couples dancing, silent auction and after the interval at the evening show there will be a live auction. Matinee 1.30pm and evening show 7pm. For the evening show, doors open 5.30pm and pre-show there will be free nibbles and drinks available for purchase.

Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17

NZ Theatre Company presents Prima Facie. 8pm at Lawson Field Theatre,17 Fitzherbert St, Whataupoko.

Saturday August 31

The Melancholy Babes. New Jazz from the Big City 2024 Tour. The exploratory jazz trio of saxophone, double bass and drums will play at The Dome Bar and Cinema. For lovers and listeners of adventurous music. 38 Childers Rd.

Regular Events

Mondays:

• 500 Card Club. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1-4pm, $3, ph Tony 863 3468.

• Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence & Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7, ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

• Sun City Spinners. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Road, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

• He Kākano: Little Seeds. A fun sing-along and read for under-twos. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class. Focuses on keeping the mum-to-be comfortably active, whilst their puku & pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 45 Centennial Marine Drive, Awapuni. Starting June 4 @ 6.30pm-7.15pm

Hospice Tairawhiti Korowai Education and support for carers This series of free, informal education sessions is designed for whanau who are providing in home care and support for loved ones. 10am 421 Ormond Road. Morning tea provided.

Wednesdays:

• Fifties Forward. Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am, $2.

• Mainly Music. A fun music group for pre-schoolers. St Andrew’s Church Community Centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/fam, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

Thursdays:

• Te Pihinga | Little Sprouts. Fun sing-along and read for 2-5 year olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6pm-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice – social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

• Friday Stairs Workout. Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6am-6.40am.

• Te Aka Rangatahi / The Teen Vine. Anime Club or King of the Board. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright Street, 3.30-5pm, free.

Saturdays:

• Gisborne parkrun. Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45am-10am. Register: parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

• Tairāwhiti Coffin Club. BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-12pm. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com

• Gisborne Farmers’ Market. Cnr Stout & Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

• Tennis for all. Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

• Gisborne Walkers Club. 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.

Saturdays and Sundays:

• East Coast Museum of Technology. ECMoT, 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10A, $5snr, $2 school children, u/5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/

• Lions Express Train Rides. Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Dr, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

• Mahjong Club (Mon & Thurs). Gisborne Town & Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries ph Margaret 863 0144.

• Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs & Sat). Cnr Parkinson & Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm; Tues & Thurs 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.

• Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues & Sun). Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5A, U/12s free.

Fortnightly:

• Gisborne Country Music Club (1st & 3rd Sundays). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 chn, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

• Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd & 4th Saturdays and last Thursday). Green shed opposite the Enterprise Pool Carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am-approx 12pm. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

Monthly:

• Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday). Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).

• Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday). Behind the courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30am-11am.

• Crop Swap (1st Sunday). Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School Carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2pm-3pm.

• Irish Music Session (1st Sunday). The Rivers, cnr Gladstone Rd & Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

• Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday). Waverley Street Hall, Elgin, 9.30am-11.30am. (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

• Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday). Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, PB Blues Club members free, R18.

• Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday). Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly the Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday). For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 incl morning tea. Register: Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

• U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday). Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday). CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

• Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday). Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.

• The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday). Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

• Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday). Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

• Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

• Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday), 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

• Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday). Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

• First City Toastmasters. Become a confident speaker and leader. (1st and 3rd Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey Street, Gisborne, 6.15. Phone Helen 022 1945671.

• To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.