Gisborne rockers Manphibian will be playing your favourite hits from the ’70s. Smash Palace, 24 Banks St, from 9pm. Door sales are $10.

Sunday, June 30

Matawai Craft Market: Support local makers of clothing, jewellery and art, homeware, wool gifts, plants and produce, at the Matawai War Memorial Hall, 6529 Matawai Rd. 9am-2pm.

Universal Energy Healing. Try a relaxing healing experience. Blind Low Vision NZ rooms, 39 Grey St, 10am-2pm. $10 adult, $5 child. Inquiries - ph Raewyn 027 252 5450.

Coming Up

Wednesday, July 3

Tāmanuhiri Community Gala: Enjoy games, stalls, a bouncy castle and a photo booth to celebrate coming together during Matariki. Te Muriwai Marae. 2.30pm-5pm.

Thursday, July 4

Whāngai i te Hautapu: Spend the morning celebrating Matariki with a traditional Hautapu ceremony. Te Muriwai Marae. Starts 6am.

Mākete Mātātahi - Tautua Village Youth Market: Crafts, kai, plants, art show sale and karaoke. Tautua Village, 100 Grey St, level 2. 5.30pm-7.30pm.

Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7

A Night with The Stars. A celebration of Matariki featuring some of Tairāwhiti’s best vocal artists and some delicious kai. An evening of music and storytelling. Evolution Theatre, 75 Disraeli St. 7.30pm July 6. 4pm July 7.

Saturday, July 6

Ice Block Winter Dance Party. BrazilBeat Sound System, Geeez, DJose, Johnny Roy and DJ Magick, with special guest vocalist Jasmine Taare. Two stages, six performers, and one vibe! Smash Palace, 24 Banks St.

Sunday, July 14

Winter Arts and Crafts Fair. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd. 9am-2pm.

Regular Events

Mondays:

• 500 Card Club. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1-4pm, $3, ph Tony 863 3468.

• Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence & Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7, ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

• Sun City Spinners. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz.

• He Kākano: Little Seeds. A fun sing-along and read for under-twos. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class. Focuses on keeping the mum-to-be comfortably active, whilst their puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 45 Centennial Marine Dr, Awapuni. Starting June 4 @ 6.30pm - 7.15pm

• Hospice Tairāwhiti Korowai Education and support for carers This series of free, informal education sessions is designed for whanau who are providing in-home care and support for loved ones. 10am 421 Ormond Rd. Morning tea is provided.

Wednesdays:

• Fifties Forward. Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am, $2.

• Mainly Music. A fun music group for pre-schoolers. St Andrew’s Church Community Centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4 a family, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

Thursdays:

• Te Pihinga | Little Sprouts. Fun sing-along and read for 2-5 year olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice – social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

• Friday Stairs Workout. Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6-6.40am.

• Te Aka Rangatahi / The Teen Vine. Anime Club or King of the Board. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 3.30-5pm, free.

Saturdays:

• Gisborne parkrun. Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45-10am. Register: parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

• Tairāwhiti Coffin Club. BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-midday. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com

• Gisborne Farmers’ Market. Cnr Stout and Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

• Tennis for all. Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

• Gisborne Walkers Club. 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.

Saturdays and Sundays:

• East Coast Museum of Technology. ECMoT, 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10 adult, $5 senior, $2 school children, under 5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/

• Lions Express Train Rides. Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Dr, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

• Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs). Gisborne Town & Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries ph Margaret 863 0144.

• Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat). Cnr Parkinson and Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm; Tues and Thurs 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.

• Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun). Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5 adult, under 12s free.

Fortnightly:

• Gisborne Country Music Club (first and third Sundays). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

• Gisborne Woodworking Club (second and fourth Saturdays and last Thursday). Green shed opposite the Enterprise Pool carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am-approx noon. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

Monthly:

• Gizzy Monthly Market (first Saturday). Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).

• Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (first Sunday). Behind the Courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30-11am.

• Crop Swap (first Sunday). Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2-3pm.

• Irish Music Session (first Sunday). The Rivers, corner Gladstone Rd and Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

• Gisborne Floral Art Club (first Monday). Waverley St Hall, Elgin, 9.30-11.30am. (third Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

• Poverty Bay Blues Night (first Tuesday). Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, PB Blues Club members free, R18.

• Ulysses Motorcycle Club (first Tuesday). Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly the Gisborne Combined Club (first Wednesday). For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 incl morning tea. Register Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

• U3A Gisborne (first Thursday). Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (first Friday). CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

• Prostate Support Group (second Tuesday). Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.

• The Country Garden Club (second Tuesday). Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

• Gisborne Proactive Club (third Wednesday). Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30 a year sub and $5 a meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

• Gisborne Camera Club (third Thursday). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

• Gisborne Sceptic Group (third Sunday). 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

• Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (fourth Tuesday). Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

• First City Toastmasters. Become a confident speaker and leader. (first and third Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey Street, Gisborne, 6.15. Phone Helen 022 1945671.



