Composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Nikau Te Huki brings his solo project Casual Healing to Gisborne and the Dome Cinema and Bar on Sunday evening.

This Weekend

Saturday, June 22

Winter Solstice Electro-Acoustic Sound Bath: Join musician and sound healer Ash Sales in a musical journey that intertwines modern and traditional methods of sound healing through live electronic and acoustic music in this meditative sound bath. Eastwoodhill Arboretum Library. 5pm-7pm. Ticket link www.omchanted.co.nz

Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council presents the Inaugural Girmit Remembrance Event, to remember the more than 60,000 people transported from India to Fiji between 1879 and 1916 to work on plantations. Folk songs, cultural performances, an art exhibition and speeches. Dinner and refreshments will be served. This is a free event, but koha appreciated. Lawson Field Theatre and Rose Room. From 6pm-9pm.

Stone Tribute Pilots NZ, Hawke’s Bay-based Stone Temple Pilots tribute band. Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St. 8pm-midnight.

Sunday, June 23

Māhia Sports Courts opening, with games and kai. GC Ormond Reserve, corner Newcastle and Weld Sts. From 11am.

Gisborne Civic Brass Band Winter Concert Series. St Andrew’s Church. Cobden St. Koha at door for musicians. 2pm.

Gisborne Mountain Bike Club Inc. A meeting to discuss the club’s plan to restore, revamp and revitalise Whataupoko MTB park. Waikanae Surf Club, 3pm-5pm.

Casual Healing. Indigenous roots, rock and reggae by composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Nikau Te Huki. Dome Cinema and Bar. 8pm.

Coming Up

Friday, June 28

Bradamon The Beginning NZ tour. Australian band, hosted by Jaymuk. Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St. 8pm.

Saturday June 29

Back to the 90s theme night. Entertainment by the Wiz, best costumes win tickets to Gisborne Centrestage’s production We Will Rock You. Dome Cinema and Bar. 8pm-11pm.

Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7

A Night with The Stars. A celebration of Matariki featuring some of Tairawhiti’s best vocal artists and some delicious kai. An evening of music and storytelling. Evolution Theatre, 75 Disraeli Street. 7.30pm July 6. 4pm July 7.

Saturday July 6

Ice Block Winter Dance Party. BrazilBeat Sound System, Geeez, DJose, Johnny Roy and DJ Magick, with special guest vocalist Jasmine Taare. Two stages, six performers, one vibe! Smash Palace, 24 Banks St.

Sunday July 14

Winter Arts and Crafts Fair. Poverty Bay Bowling Club. 111 Ormond Rd. 9am–2pm.

Regular Events

Mondays:

• 500 Card Club. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1-4pm, $3, ph Tony 863 3468.

• Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7, ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

• Sun City Spinners. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

• He Kākano: Little Seeds. A fun sing-along and read for under-2s. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class. Focuses on keeping the mum-to-be comfortably active, whilst their puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 45 Centennial Marine Drive, Awapuni. Starting June 4 @ 6.30pm - 7.15pm

• Hospice Tairāwhiti Korowai Education and support for carers. This series of free, informal education sessions is designed for whānau who are providing in home care and support for loved ones. 10am 421 Ormond Rd. Morning tea provided.

Wednesdays:

• Fifties Forward. Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am, $2.

• Mainly Music. A fun music group for pre-schoolers. St Andrew’s Church Community Centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/fam, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

Thursdays:

• Te Pihinga | Little Sprouts. Fun sing-along and read for 2-5 year olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

• Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice – social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

• Friday Stairs Workout. Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6-6.40am.

• Te Aka Rangatahi/The Teen Vine. Anime Club or King of the Board. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 3.30-5pm, free.

Saturdays:

• Gisborne parkrun. Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45-10am. Register: parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

• Tairāwhiti Coffin Club. BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-midday. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com

• Gisborne Farmers’ Market. Cnr Stout & Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

• Tennis for all. Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

• Gisborne Walkers Club. 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.

Saturdays and Sundays:

• East Coast Museum of Technology. ECMoT, 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10A, $5snr, $2 school chn, u/5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/

• Lions Express Train Rides. Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Dr, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

• Mahjong Club (Mon & Thurs). Gisborne Town & Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries ph Margaret 863 0144.

• Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs & Sat). Cnr Parkinson & Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm; Tues & Thurs 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.

• Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues & Sun). Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5A, U/12s free.

Fortnightly:

• Gisborne Country Music Club (1st & 3rd Sundays). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 chn, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

• Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd & 4th Saturdays and last Thursday). Green shed opposite the Enterprise Pool Carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am-approx 12pm. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

Monthly:

• Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday). Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).

• Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday). Behind the Courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30-11am.

• Crop Swap (1st Sunday). Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School Carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2-3pm

• Irish Music Session (1st Sunday). The Rivers, cnr Gladstone Rd & Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

• Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday). Waverley Street Hall, Elgin, 9.30-11.30am.

(3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

• Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday). Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, PB Blues Club members free, R18.

• Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday). Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly the Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday). For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 incl morning tea. Register: Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

• U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday). Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday). CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

• Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday). Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.

• The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday). Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

• Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday). Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

• Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

• Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday), 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

• Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday). Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

• First City Toastmasters. Become a confident speaker and leader. (1st and 3rd Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey Street, Gisborne, 6.15. Phone Helen 022 1945671

