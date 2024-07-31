Police Hawke’s Bay volume crime supervisor Detective Sergeant Jimmy Forgie said the bike stolen in the third burglary was recovered soon afterwards.

He said police are reviewing CCTV, have enquiries under way to identify and locate the offenders, and are keen to hear from anyone who has information that could assist, referencing the case number 240727/6056.

Business owner Anthony Ham has been in the business with his wife about six years and says the spate of burglaries had come as a surprise, although he is aware of customers who have had had dirt bikes targeted at their homes.

“We had one about two years ago, but apart from that it’s been pretty good,” Ham said.

Nevertheless, the security steps are obvious, with retractable bollards across the front entrance to prevent ram raids through the front doors.

On July 27 burglars used a tool to smash the security-strengthened glass in the doors, the boldness of the crime surprising Ham, given the lighting in the area and what would have been a clear view by members of the public.

He said there was little point in targeting the bikes, which have security features that mean they cannot be started without first having computer-based activation from Yamaha.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 51 years of journalism experience, 40 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.