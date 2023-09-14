Dirt bikes seized on Thursday in a Hawke's Bay police crackdown on illegal and dangerous dirt bike riding. Photo / NZ Police

Hawke’s Bay police have seized two dirt bikes in a crackdown on illegal and dangerous riding in parks, streets and pathways.

The bikes were seized when police searched a Napier address on Thursday morning, said Acting Senior Sergeant Matty Wilkin.

An investigation was launched after police received multiple calls of two people who were allegedly riding erratically and along the Marine Parade beachfront reserve towards Port of Napier on September 4.





The address in Napier was identified as a property of interest and the bikes found there have been impounded and inquiries were continuing to identify those involved, Wilkin said.

Police thanked members of the community who called police at the time and responded to appeals for footage of the alleged incident.

In June police said at least four crashes had been reported and a 78-year-old man out walking a dog had his foot run over in a spate of dirt bike incidents plaguing Hawke’s Bay, with one person being prosecuted and another bike seized.

“We hope that the message gets through to other dirt bike riders failing to ride responsibly that police will take enforcement action,” Wilkin said. “Police are committed to ensuring we keep our communities safe from this dangerous behaviour.”

Police said incidents should be reported by calling 111 immediately and, if safe to do so, photographs and videos of the bikes and riders could be recorded.