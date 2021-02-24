Dilworth School sex abuse investigation: Two more men charged

Dilworth School in the Auckland suburb of Epsom opened in 1906. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Two more men have been arrested as part of the police investigation into historical sexual abuse at Auckland's Dilworth School.

A 71-year-old Levin man will now face three charges in relation to indecency with boys, police said today.

A 70-year-old Palmerston North man has also been charged with three counts of indecent assault and one charge of inducing a boy to do an indecent act.

Both men are bailed to appear in the Auckland District Court on March 1.

More than 100 former students have now been identified as victims of sexual abuse at Dilworth after police investigators first told the public about Operation Beverly in September last year.

"These arrests have been made with assistance from the large volume of calls received by the team since last year," Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said.

"I acknowledge those who have contacted Police to date and continue to encourage anyone with information, and that hasn't spoken with us yet, to contact Operation Beverly on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz."