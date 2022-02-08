Alister Grant Harlow will be sentenced at Auckland District Court in April. Photo / Alex Burton

An assistant house master at Dilworth School was caught in bed spooning a young boy in 1994 and was told to leave the dormitory, court documents reveal.

It's one incident that led to a string of historical child sexual abuse charges that Alister Grant Harlow has pleaded guilty to.

He is one of 11 men who have been charged under the police operation investigating historical sex abuse at the Auckland school, in which more than 150 former students have come forward.

Harlow, 61, admitted to three charges of abuse today at Auckland District Court, and had previously pleaded guilty to three other charges in November.

His offending was against at least four boys and spanned the 1980s and 1990s.

On one weekend night in 1994 Harlow got into bed with a young student who had only been at the school for a couple of months, the summary of facts said.

Dilworth School is in Epsom, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

He had been crying in the dormitory because he was homesick, and he was a student who remained on campus during the weekends.

Harlow got under the blankets and into a spooning position with the boy, court documents said.

"He had no reason to be at the school or in the boys' dormitory at that time.

"The matron came to check on the boys and discovered Mr Harlow in bed with [the victim].

"The matron confronted Mr Harlow and asked him to leave. Mr Harlow quickly left."

It is unclear whether the incident was reported to police, or investigated, at the time.

Dilworth School and police have been approached for comment.

Another boy who was abused by Harlow during his time at Dilworth School had carried out an armed robbery at a local bank.

When he turned himself into police Harlow took on the role of his "support person" for the investigation that followed, court documents said.

Harlow's "unwanted arrival" had a "substantial impact" on the teenager's mental state.

There were a number of other occasions where Harlow would arrange for students to carry out work on a family property in Whangarei Heads.

He and the boys would stay in tents or bivouacs on the property overnight, and Harlow would abuse them while they slept next to each other, the court files said.

Harlow will be sentenced on April 1.

According to Dilworth's staff records, Harlow was an assistant housemaster of Erin house in 1985 and 1986 before becoming the associate housemaster between 1987 and 1992. He was then the assistant housemaster of the junior campus' Gibson House in 1993 and 1994.

Although 11 former staff members - including tutors, house and scoutmasters and a priest - have been charged as part of the inquiry, the Herald revealed in December that the real number of people who allegedly abused students is far higher, and many were pupils themselves.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said there have been 14 allegations of "student on student" offending reported as part of the investigation, which is known as Operation Beverly.

