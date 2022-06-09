Dame Sylvia Cartwright will head the inquiry into abuse at Dilworth School. Photo / Amos Chapple

Former High Court Judge Dame Silvia Cartwright has been selected to head the independent inquiry into abuse at Dilworth School.

Dilworth Trust Board announced today Dame Silvia will join Frances Joychild QC, a senior barrister with extensive experience in cases of human rights and sexual abuse, as co-inquirer.

Dame Silvia's career includes serving as New Zealand's 18th Governor-General and becoming New Zealand's first female district court judge in 1989 and first female High Court judge in 1993.

She also led the Government inquiry into unethical research practices related to the treatment of cervical cancer at National Women's Hospital in 1988.

The Cartwright Inquiry, as it became known, is regarded as a watershed moment for the rights of patients.

She was recently awarded New Zealand's highest honour in the Queen's Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours, when she was appointed to the Order of New Zealand.

Joychild, meanwhile, is an experienced advocate with more than 25 years' expertise in issues relating to human rights, professional negligence, sexual harassment and bullying, abuse and assault.

She represented the interests of more than 300 Lake Alice survivors before the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care last year, and conducted the 2015 Inquiry into the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Dilworth School in Epsom says the appointment of Dame Sylvia Cartwright shows its commitment to investigating the abuse. Photo / Dean Purcell

Dilworth Trust Board chairman Aaron Snodgrass says the school deeply regrets the harm caused to past students.

"Fully understanding and addressing what led to the abuse, and our response to it at the time, is critical to supporting Old Boy survivors, their whānau and our wider Dilworth community," he said.

He called the appointments of the co-inquirers a milestone in the school's efforts to confront the abuse.

"The appointees' experience and exemplary community service ensures that the work of the independent inquiry will be conducted with the utmost rigour, integrity and care," he said.

"The Dilworth Trust Board and our school are committed to learning from the independent inquiry's findings and recommendations to further enhance and ensure the care, safety and protection of both our current and future students."