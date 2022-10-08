A man is fighting for his life after he was crushed by logs on a rural North Canterbury property this afternoon. Photo / File

A digger has been used to free a critically injured man trapped between logs in rural North Canterbury.

The man became trapped about 2.20pm when a tree fell on his leg and pinned him between logs on an Oxford property, about 50 km northwest of Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two crews were sent to assist the man, who had since been freed.

08/10/22 14:40: incident in Woodside Rd, Oxford. 1 patient treated 1 patient transported to Christchurch Hospital. Helicopter dispatched. No further details available . https://t.co/QdV7U0g0Th — St John (@StJohnAlerts) October 8, 2022

They said that a digger was used to help free the man.

St John Ambulance said three vehicles attended the incident on Woodside Rd.

The man was flown by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital for treatment with critical injuries.