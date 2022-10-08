A digger has been used to free a critically injured man trapped between logs in rural North Canterbury.
The man became trapped about 2.20pm when a tree fell on his leg and pinned him between logs on an Oxford property, about 50 km northwest of Christchurch.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two crews were sent to assist the man, who had since been freed.
They said that a digger was used to help free the man.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
St John Ambulance said three vehicles attended the incident on Woodside Rd.
The man was flown by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital for treatment with critical injuries.