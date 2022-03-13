Paediatrician Dr Russell Wills at Hawke's Bay Hospital in June 2016. Photo / Duncan Brown

OPINION:

The Government's decision to disestablish a crucial independent advocacy role for our tamariki and young people is ill-judged, writes Dr Russell Wills.

Why end the Children's Commissioner?

Since 1989, the Children's Commissioner has been New Zealand's advocate for children and monitor of the care and protection system. In New Zealand, most people in the role have been practitioners working in child protection – paediatricians, social workers, judges and lawyers. By and large, they've been pretty effective, leading advocacy to ban hitting of children, reduce child poverty, increase the age of culpability for crime, and improve the care and protection system.

So why would our Government want to end the role of Children's Commissioner?

The Government's proposed legislation, which will result in the disestablishment of the Children's Commissioner, follows a series of Cabinet papers looking mostly at previous commissioners' oversight of the care and protection (Oranga Tamariki) system. Outcomes for young people from the system are poor, especially for Māori. Recognising this, the Government has invested heavily, making the Oranga Tamariki system more comprehensive and better resourced, with many more functions and services, including more staff and more and larger kaupapa Māori and iwi providers.

Children and families in the system, and we as taxpayers, need to know that this investment is improving outcomes for these very vulnerable children and young people. For us to have confidence in Oranga Tamariki, monitoring must be independent of it and of ministers.

"Children and families in the system, and we as taxpayers, need to know that this investment is improving outcomes for these very vulnerable children and young people." Photo / Avi Waxman, Unsplash

The objectives of the bill are to "strengthen the independent monitoring and complaints oversight of the Oranga Tamariki system" and "advocacy for children's and young people's issues generally".

The functions of the disestablished Children's Commissioner will be separated: monitoring of the Oranga Tamariki system goes to a new independent monitor within the Education Review Office; investigation and complaints from children in the Oranga Tamariki system go to the Ombudsman; and advocacy for children generally goes to a new Children and Young People's Commission of three to six commissioners, approved by relevant government ministries.

There are good things about the bill. It recognises that Children's Commissioners have not had the resources they've needed to properly monitor Oranga Tamariki, and so more resources are being committed. The Ombudsman has well-established skills in investigating government use and misuse of power and has been fearless in advocating for change, for example, in the treatment of women and babies in prison. And it's long past time when Māori were properly represented in the monitoring of a system that has perpetuated such injustices on them.

Serious claims

My difficulties with the bill are with separating the functions, and that the new roles won't be independent.

The Cabinet papers claim that the combined roles of advocating for children generally, monitoring the Oranga Tamariki system and advising governments are too large and complex for one individual, and so should be separated. They also claim that it's not possible to be both an advocate and an adviser to ministers: you have to be one or the other.

But surely, if the care and protection system is too large and complex for a commissioner (a paediatrician, lawyer or judge, say) to grasp, this must also be true for the chief executive of Oranga Tamariki or the minister who has to understand the same system. Yes, the Oranga Tamariki system is complex, but no more so than, say, a district health board or the Family Court. Are officials really saying that the system they administer is too complex for their own minister or chief executive? Plainly, this is absurd.

To my mind, the more serious claim is that one can't be both an advocate and a monitor of a system and adviser to ministers. If this is true, it must be true of all the independent Crown entities (ICEs) whose functions are to monitor a system, advise ministers and advocate for change.

Among the ICEs are the Climate Change Commission, Independent Police Conduct Authority, Financial Markets Authority and the Health and Disability Commissioner. The ICEs are essential checks on the exercise of power in this country.

All of them monitor a system, advise ministers on what they've found, and advocate for change. That's the job.

It can be difficult being a monitor, an adviser to ministers, and an advocate. The system you're monitoring has vested interests who may not want change, or feel attacked or even offended at your findings. But it's critical that misuse of power and poor outcomes are exposed and addressed.

Those making these claims in the Cabinet papers of complexity give no concrete examples to substantiate them and aren't identified, so it's impossible to know who is making them or on what (if any) basis.

It's hard to conclude other than that they are an anonymous, unevidenced attack on an ICE that, objectively, has done a pretty good job of exposing things that really were not okay for children.

Did we do our job too well? Did we offend the wrong people? What does this mean for the other ICEs? What if they do their job too well, or offend powerful people? What does this say of our public service and the Government's commitment to transparency and accountability?

Please explain

I do not believe that the office of the Independent Monitor of the Oranga Tamariki System or the Children and Young People's Commission will be truly independent.

While the proposed legislation states that the monitor will be independent of the minister, it will consist of appointed officials, sit within the Education Review Office, and will not be an ICE, with the protections this involves.

The new commission must also be approved by relevant government agencies. It is difficult to see how either agency will be genuinely independent. If the entities aren't seen to be independent, they won't be trusted. Children and families won't share their experiences and we won't know whether the system is delivering better outcomes for children.

Finally, neither of the new agencies has an identifiable, named leader that children know to turn to if they feel they've been wronged. The single, identifiable Children's Commissioner will be no more. Who will children and families turn to when wronged? Who will the media approach for independent, unbiased, expert comment?

This Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System and Children and Young People's Commission Bill is flawed and I do not support it. It should be sent back to officials to explain how exactly the role is too big or conflicted, with examples, or the claim withdrawn. Children should be consulted, as is their right under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and because the Children's Commissioner is their champion. Iwi should also be consulted, as the Children's Commissioner is the national champion for their tamariki and rangatahi.

• Dr Russell Wills is a paediatrician in Hawke's Bay and was Children's Commissioner from 2011 to 2016.