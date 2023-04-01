Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Diana Clement: Ways to cut your bill at the fuel pump

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
Petrol is expensive but there are ways to make it cheaper.

Petrol is expensive but there are ways to make it cheaper.

Filling the car up with petrol is eye wateringly expensive. In fact a litre of petrol costs considerably more than the same amount of full cream milk.

With inflation biting, saving fuel is becoming imperative.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand