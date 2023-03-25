Diana Clement: How the upgrade mania eats at your finances

The iPhone 14 range. Photo / AP

“I need to upgrade my phone, car, home” ... you name it. We’re beset by upgrade mania. When new models come out, we find reasons to denigrate the ones we own.

We convince ourselves with self-talk and status hunger that we need to upgrade.

We even become clumsy and conveniently break them, researchers have found. These constant upgrades stop us getting out of debt or ahead financially.

Whether it’s a car, a phone or appliances, upgrading comes down to that basic personal finance tenet of needs versus wants. We convince ourselves that we need what we only want. And marketers have a field day playing with our subconscious and emotions on this one, to the detriment of our finances.

Phones are one of the most common culprits when it comes to convincing ourselves we need an upgrade. They are a need. But the latest top-end model is a want or even an indulgence. Additional features in the newest model probably don’t justify the cost.

When those new models come out we’re primed by advertisers to upgrade. They tell us why we “need” it. How many parents have heard: “my phone is glitching out”, or worse, had their child “accidentally” drop and smash a perfectly good phone.

For the record, I always buy second-tier brands, not iPhones. But while researching this article, I engaged three iPhone-owning 20-somethings on the subject of their favourite brand. In their collective opinion, an iPhone 11 still does a great job at what it’s designed for. It costs from $799 in high street stores currently. An iPhone 14, ranges from $1499 upwards. That’s a lot of extra money to part with.

Of course, there is a point where the older model can no longer cope with the latest software upgrades. But that’s usually a few years longer than most people keep phones.

I sometimes think people actively look for problems with their current phone. It turns out there is science to back up my hunch. In a piece of research from Harvard Business School entitled “Be Careless with That!” Availability of Produce Upgrades Increases Cavalier Behavior Toward Possessions, researchers found that when there was an opportunity to purchase an upgrade, despite the current model being perfectly functional, we act more recklessly with our existing products.

The researchers analysed a dataset of about 3000 lost iPhones and found when an upgrade was available, fewer owners reported lost iPhones than when an upgrade wasn’t available.

One of the researchers Francesca Gino wrote: “And what if there was a crack on your phone? Our research shows that you’d consider the damage to be much more serious if an upgrade is available on the market than if it is not.

“As consumers, we are often faced with the opportunity to purchase a new, enhanced product - such as an upgraded cell phone - even though the device we currently own is still fully functional. To justify the purchase to ourselves, we behave in rather strange ways,” she added.

It’s not just about durable goods. Apparently, we behave the same when a romantic upgrade is available as well.

“Research in the interpersonal relationships literature shows that people often denigrate their romantic partners when exposed to partner ‘upgrades’,” Gino wrote.

In another Harvard Business School study, Sokiente W Dagogo-Jack and Mark R Forehand found that consumers’ own sense of self-improvement gave them increased perceptions of product improvement, driving the desire to upgrade.

Bangernomics is the economics of not upgrading. Photo / 123RF

It’s the same psychology with the financial drain, which is cars. How often have you heard people say they need to upgrade before the car starts breaking down? Google the word “bangernomics” - which is the economics of not upgrading. You’ll spend far less in the long run by keeping the old car and doing repairs when needed. Be a contrarian. It’s smarter.

Status is another reason we upgrade, when the previous product still does the job. Having the latest and greatest new phone, a better car, or a to-die-for home movie setup, is a status symbol. That’s great if you can afford it, and it’s part of the budget. If you’re going into debt for that status, what does that say?

Another moral of this tale is, before spending hundreds or thousands of dollars to upgrade, ask yourself if you’re driving the process, or if your psyche is being manipulated by the marketers. Also give a thought to your environmental impact whenever you upgrade goods.