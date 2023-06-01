Cellar 495's steak sandwich won't leave anyone hungry.

Winter F.A.W.C! foodies have more opportunity than ever to devour delicious Hawke’s Bay produce with a brand new activation taking place across the region.

Dish of the Bay is a signature dish initiative designed to champion Hawke’s Bay produce and showcase why the region is New Zealand’s food and wine country.

From the growers and artisans who cultivate exceptional produce to the talented chefs who use it to create masterful culinary experiences, Dish of the Bay reflects the diversity of Hawke’s Bay on a plate.

Foodies can sample from almost 20 Dish of the Bay meals and then vote for their favourite at fawc.co.nz.

From Hawke’s Bay lamb rack at Giant Brewery, and pork and pāua sausage at Malo, to smoked mackerel croquettes at Poivre et Sel, and hed tod at Sai Eatery, these dishes are designed to highlight the region’s produce.

Scenic Hotel Te Pania's market fish looks tempting.

Dish of the Bay runs throughout June and can be enjoyed at the following businesses:

· Adoro Café, Napier

· Bistronomy, Napier

· Cellar 495, Hastings

· Faith Hope Love, Napier

· Giant Brewing, Havelock North

· Holly Bacon, Hastings

· Hygge at Clifton Bay, Te Awanga

· Malo, Havelock North

· Mister D, Napier

· Mylk, Hastings and Napier

· Pipi Café, Havelock North

· Poivre et Sel, Napier

· Sai Eatery, Napier and Havelock North

· Scenic Hotel Te Pania, Napier

· Shed 2 on the Quay, Ahuriri

· The Figgery Café, Havelock North

Select tickets are still available for F.A.W.C! events running across the four weekends in June (June 2-4, 9-11, 16-18 and 23-25). Events range from free walk-ups to premium and all-inclusive, with ticket prices from $17 to $320.

The full Winter F.A.W.C! programme and Dish of the Bay meals can be found at fawc.co.nz.