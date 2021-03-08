Desert Rd shallow grave death: Man admits being an accessory to murder after the fact

One of the men charged after father-of-two Bao Chang Wang's remains were exhumed from a remote spot in the North Island has admitted being an accessory to murder after the fact.

Gaoxiang Yu, 24, entered a guilty plea today in the High Court at Auckland before Justice Edwin Wylie.

Wang, also known as Ricky, was found in a shallow grave covered in concrete near the Desert Rd years after he was last seen alive.

Before the grisly discovery was made, his family believed he had abandoned them and moved overseas in 2017.

In total, five men were charged over the death.

Yu, who has been convicted and remanded in custody, will be sentenced on May 11.

Yanlong Piao and Yuzhen Zhang have already been sentenced for also being accessories after the fact.

Piao, who Justice Pheroze Jagose said played an "active role in the callous disposal" of the body, was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Yanlong Piao (pictured) was jailed for his part in the alleged murder. Photo / Sam Hurley

Zhang was sentenced to six months' home detention after another High Court judge deemed his offending was less serious than Piao's.