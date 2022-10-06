Former deputy principal Stacey Reriti has told the Parole Board she is not ready for release for her conviction for sexually violating of a 10-year-old boy. Photo / NZME

A school teacher who sexually violated and manipulated a 10-year-old boy has told the parole board that she doesn't want to be released from prison yet.

Stacey Reriti, who is currently serving a nine-year nine-month sentence, came before the parole board for the seventh time last month.

But this time she told the board she wasn't seeking parole and instead is wanting to fully prepare for what life would be like on release.

The Porirua woman was jailed in 2014 after she sexually violated a boy who was a student at the school where she worked as deputy principal.

The offending took place between 2012 and 2014 and was described as "frequent" - taking place largely in a car and once in a motel.

The victim was just 10 when the abuse began and the offending escalated from kissing, culminating in sexual intercourse.

Reriti was found guilty on six charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and one charge of doing an indecent act on a minor.

Her statutory release date is in April 2026.

In the Parole Board decision, Reriti's lawyer said she had completed 20 one-to-one sessions with a psychologist and was now assessed as at low risk of sexual reoffending.

"She continues working with an ACC counsellor and is hoping to continue that in the community.

"She wants to participate in guided releases and wants a job, or at least a pathway job available to her when she is released.

"She has referred to possible work as a translator because she is proficient in te reo."

Reriti 's whānau also told the parole board how they want her to be released with all the tools and strategies available to her to ensure that she does not offend again.

She was declined parole in July this year and came before the Parole Board again on September 14.

The decision from the Parole Board said her progress had been delayed because of Covid-19 restrictions.

"Reriti needs to complete the further reintegration that has been recommended by the psychologist to assist in her safe transition back into the community.

"She also needs to revisit her safety plan," panel convenor Kathryn Snook said.

The risk remained undue and parole was declined. Reriti will reappear before the board in March next year.