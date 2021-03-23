Denver Chance murder trial: Shooter's claims Chance was armed a 'concoction', Crown says

Auckland man Denver Chance died in March 2019. Photo / Supplied

Denver Chance's shooter wanted a boat to dump the body after killing Chance for cocaine and cash, a prosecutor says.

Jay Christopher Lingman has pleaded not guilty to murder and today said he only discussed getting a boat to take his child out for a fun trip.

Lingman has told Auckland High Court he acted in self-defence and was terrified when cocaine supplier Chance arrived at his Kingseat house in February 2019.

He also said he raided drugs Chance entrusted him to store at the property near Karaka, southwest of Auckland, then sold 12 ounces of cocaine to an associate on credit.

But prosecutor Gareth Kayes today said Chance was never armed at Lingman's house, the cocaine deal never happened, and even claims about the drug stash couldn't be verified.

"I say your version is a concoction, a lie, an attempt to try to create a scenario where Mr Chance had a gun when he did not."

Jay Christopher Lingman has pleaded not guilty to murder. File photo / RNZ

Lingman rejected that.

The court has heard drug demand was high but supplies low in early 2019, and drug dealer Lingman struggled for weeks to source products for his customers.

Kayes said it was amazing to think this 35-day drug drought ended when Lingman finally gave in to temptation and raided a stash the day before shooting Chance.

"You shot him and took the cocaine from him or his car," Kayes told Lingman.

"It makes no sense to put a end to someone's life for even $100,000," Lingman replied.

"I would have been making a lot more money with Denver over the next six months or more."

Kayes said for Chance to pick up Lingman's shotgun at the property and approach the house, an extraordinary, intricate sequence of events would be needed.

He said the defence case hinged on scenarios such as Chance finding Lingman's loaded shotgun outside a grow room - a room typically used for cannabis cultivation.

Kayes demanded Lingman reveal who he supposedly gave the cocaine from Chance's stash to.

Lingman said he wouldn't.

"I'm afraid that's not an option for you," the prosecutor replied.

Jurors were asked to retire. On their return, the question was asked again. And again, it was unanswered.

Lingman said he used encrypted messaging Wickr to arrange the deal at his house.

"You weren't worried about a significant drug deal happening at that point with [your child] around?" the prosecutor asked.

Lingman said he intended to sell the drugs quickly, then give Chance the money.

FAMILY WORRIES

Lingman today also referred to Chance's loved ones.

"I noticed how his family were looking for him. It made things worse for me."

Jurors heard Chance's disappearance received substantial media attention.

"It was totally different to how I knew Denver. It made me understand he's got a family out there. I only saw Denver [as] the guy who supplied me drugs."

Lingman said the Chance he knew was a "tough guy" with dangerous connections.

Kayes asked why supposedly security-conscious drug dealer Lingman had previously let Chance visit the Kingseat house if he was so scared of him.

Kayes questioned the plausibility of any gang connections Lingman attributed to Chance.

The defence has claimed one of Chance's associates was in the Head Hunters Motorcycle Club.

Kayes pointed out a close friend of Lingman's had a brother in the Hells Angels but that friend was not embedded in the gang world.

Lingman told the court he slept next to a loaded shotgun and worried about a backlash from nebulously-defined organised crime groups after the shooting.

He earlier today said Chance was angry, armed, and outside his front door when the shooting happened.

"I believe he would have discharged it at me. With a shotgun that close, there wouldn't have been much left of me."

Defence counsel Ron Mansfield asked if Lingman believed he would die and Lingman replied: "100 per cent."

The trial continues.