Denver Chance murder trial: Friend says she never saw him threaten anyone

Denver Chance was killed in 2019. Photo / Supplied

A court has heard about the last time Denver Chance was seen alive by a friend.

Jay Christopher Lingman is on trial at the High Court in Auckland accused of murdering Chance and putting his body in a freezer.

Chance went missing after leaving Mairangi Bay in Auckland's North Shore on February 24, 2019, sparking a large police appeal to find him.

The court has previously heard the 43-year-old had gone to Lingman's Kingseat property and as he neared was shot several times, with three bullets hitting him in the head.

The defence argues that Lingman acted in a split-second to defend himself after Chance threatened him over a perceived betrayal.

The court has heard Lingman went out for dinner in Mt Eden that night.

The next day Lingman allegedly towed a trailer with a Nouveau 295-litre chest freezer costing $729, which he paid for in cash at a Mitre 10 Mega in Takanini.

The court has previously heard both men were connected to the illegal drug world.

Police would go on to find drugs at Lingman's house, including 55g of cocaine.

More than 1500 MDMA tablets and more than 7000 tablets of the Class C drug phenylethylamine were found in a suitcase.

When he was not travelling Chance would often stay with his friends, the Flannagans, in Mairangi Bay.

Kelly-Dee Flannagan told the court about the last time she saw him at the house, the Sunday afternoon of his disappearance.

Chance, who was wearing a singlet and shorts, said he was just "popping out" and she believed he would return soon.

"That was my feeling," she said.

"He didn't go prepared to stay away."

She said it was unusual for him to leave his laptop behind if he was going to be away for some time.

"He did everything on his laptop. He was designing tattoos - he was doing lots of different things, lots of cool things."

She told the court today Chance was never violent towards her or anybody else in the house.

"I've never seen him threaten anybody ever."

In cross-examination, defence lawyer Ron Mansfield asked if it was fair to say Chance had a group of friends Flannagan did not know and she agreed.

- Additional reporting John Weekes