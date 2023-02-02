Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Journalist Jeremy Rose reunites photographer Ans Westra with her Mongrel Mob subjects

By Jeremy Rose
10 mins to read
Dennis Makalio, photographed in Porirua, in the early 1980s. Photo / Ans Westra

Dennis Makalio, photographed in Porirua, in the early 1980s. Photo / Ans Westra

A Facebook post by Wellington journalist Jeremy Rose offering people a ride to see a retrospective show of photographer Ans Westra’s life work in Foxton led to the photographer herself sitting down for a cup

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle