Millvale House in Levin, where a fire broke out early this morning. Photo / Google Maps

Millvale House in Levin, where a fire broke out early this morning. Photo / Google Maps

Patients at a dementia unit in Levin were evacuated in the middle of the night after a fire broke out.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said crews received an alert around 3am today about a fire inside Millvale House.

The fire was not visible when crews arrived, and 24 residents and staff at the property were evacuated.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The fire has now been extinguished and a fire investigator is at the site.

Millvale House’s website said the property was made up of two small live-in hospitals for dementia patients, with capacity for 29 residents.







