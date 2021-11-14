Delta outbreak: Tararua treading carefully after Covid cases reported

Higher numbers of testing in Woodville following news of two cases in the town.

Higher numbers of testing in Woodville following news of two cases in the town.

A number of Tararua businesses have either closed or have stepped up precautions following the news there were two positive Covid cases in the district.

The two cases were in Woodville and there were two locations of interest in the Tararua, one being Caltex Woodville on November 13 between 9am and 9.30 and the other being Farmlands Pahiatua on November 12 between 3.30 and 4pm.

The Ministry of Health said both cases had reported feeling unwell on Friday and were promptly tested.

They were now self-isolating at home.

Those cases were linked and the Public Health unit was continuing investigations into links between those cases and others.

A high number of people had been tested in Woodville and the testing rates were steady in Dannevirke.

Hawke's Bay Today is aware of at least one person who was a confirmed contact and chose to self-isolate.

Their test was returned with a negative result.

Mayor Tracey Collis said some businesses in Pahiatua had closed.

Both the Woodville and Pahiatua council service centres were closed to the public until further notice.

"People are taking it very seriously," Collis said.

She said she wanted people in the community to be confident the situation was being taken seriously by not only council but also health authorities.

"We're doing what we can to identify any spread and also stop any spread.

"None of us want it here."

Collis said vaccination rates were getting better with 86 per cent of the district's population having had their first dose and 74 per cent fully vaccinated.

She said it was also important to use contact tracing so that health authorities could identify locations of interest.

"The more accurate they are, the quicker they can get those up."

A spokesperson from Caltex Woodville said people had been asking about the cases.

The staff had changed their protocols so they were cleaning every hour instead of every two hours.

They said most people were wearing masks in store but there were still a few that weren't.

New World Dannevirke owner Bruce Jenkins said most people were shopping as normal, although the store was slightly busier than normal on Sunday.

Certain protocols which had been used at level three had been reintroduced.

"We're doing the best we can for our customers," Jenkins said.

He said no one was immune to Covid and we would all have to do our best to manage and live with it.

Customers could use online shopping but he suggested it should be reserved for those who were more vulnerable.

Other customers could turn to family, friends or neighbours for help.

A customer helpline was available at 0800363977.

Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce chairman Bryce Galloway said the news of the cases emphasised just how important it was for people in the community to get vaccinated.

He said people had been taking things for granted but now that there were positive cases, they were running out of time.

Tararua Health Group reported on Facebook they had an influx of calls and their phones were down.

Covid swabbing and vaccinations were available at Woodville Health Centre from 9.30am to 3.30pm Monday and Tuesday.

No appointment was necessary and walk-in and drive-in facilities were available.

Vaccinations were available at Woodville Pharmacy Monday and Tuesday but customers need to ring to confirm availability.

Bookings were essentail for both Barraud Street and Pahiatua Medical Centre for a swab or vaccination.Alternatively, you can also book your COVID-19 vaccine online at https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/ .

Vaccinations were also available at The Hub, Dannevirke today and Pahiatua Stadium on Wednesday for walk-in and drive-in.