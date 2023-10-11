Delivery driver shot at after man refused to pay for food in Hastings, police say

A delivery driver was shot at after an incident in Hastings on Wednesday night in which a customer refused to pay for food.

Two delivery drivers were threatened and one shot at after a dispute over takeaway food in Hastings on Wednesday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy of the Eastern District Police said the incident occurred about 9.30pm, when a food delivery driver was dropping off an order to an address in Te Aute Rd, Pukahu.

He said a man at the property had refused to pay for the food and the driver left the address feeling intimidated.

The driver’s boss had called police and driven to the address herself to collect payment, McCarthy said.

“While she was waiting outside for police, a person fired two shots in the direction of the woman and her vehicle.”

The Armed Offenders Squad was called and arrested a 37-year-old man without incident at the address.

“He now faces a number of charges including theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and drug-related charges,” McCarthy said.

A firearm and ammunition were found at the address and were seized pending an investigation.

The man was expected to appear in the Hastings District Court on Thursday.

Police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing and that they could not rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.