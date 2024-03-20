Police on Thursday morning warned of the potential for congestion and delays during a large gang-related funeral procession on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have warned of the potential for road congestion and delays during a large gang-related funeral procession on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.

Police were stationed at the intersection of Omahu Rd and York Rd about 10.30am today as the procession passed through.

A statement posted on the Eastern District Police Facebook page said Hawke’s Bay Police were monitoring a large funeral possession.

“The procession is heading south via the expressway to Te Aute,” the post said.

“There may be some congestion on the highway and some delays.”

A police sergeant on the scene said it was a gang-related funeral and it was heading towards Kahuranaki Marae in Te Hauke.

