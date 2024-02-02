SH2 Waihī to Tauranga.

Delays of up to an hour have been experienced by motorists travelling along SH2 between Waihī and Tauranga this week.

Public holidays, students starting back at school and people are returning to work all contributed to the increased traffic.

Other reasons included summer road works and project activity.

A spokesperson for NZTA said this was expected to continue for several weeks, especially as the road maintenance crews took advantage of settled weather.

There would be an increased number of worksites over the next month, including 20 chipseal sites between Bethlehem and Athenree.

Much of the work was expected to be carried out in the school holidays, but the rain has meant work had moved into February.

The work was done at night to minimise disruption.

The spokeswoman said it was important to drive to the posted temporary speed limit during the day while new seals bed in.

“Please follow the speed restrictions and other traffic management plans in place as these keep road users and our workers safe as it means we can get work done as quickly and efficiently as possible,” she said.

The reseals were being carried out alongside ongoing safety improvements and the Takitimu North Link project.

NZTA appreciated any travel delays caused frustration and thanked people for their patience.



