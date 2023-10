Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has advised the right southbound lane is blocked south of Awanohi Rd. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Motorists are being warned to expect delays after a crash on Auckland’s northern motorway.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advised earlier this afternoon the right southbound lane was blocked south of Awanohi Rd on State Highway 1.

The road is now clear but motorists have been told to expect delays as traffic begins to ease.

Police have been approached for comment.