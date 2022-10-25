Delays across Southern and Eastern Auckland train services due to 'trespasser'

An Auckland Transport user is frustrated over the lack of clear communication from the agency about train line disruptions. Photo / NZME

The Southern and Western Auckland train lines are experiencing delays, with cancellations possible, due to a trespasser near the overhead lines.

AT Transport wrote in a statement that the power to the overhead lines has been switched off between Wiri and Papakura following the train track invasion.

The power has since been restored, but AT transport said that delays can still be expected and cancellations are still possible.

Power has been restored and trains are resuming their journeys.

Delays are expected and cancellations possible while trains return to timetable. https://t.co/XEgRM1PniN — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) October 25, 2022

This is the second time today that trains have been delayed in Auckland.

Auckland Transport earlier warned passengers to expect delays to the Western, Southern and Onehunga lines, due to a track fault at Newmarket and a train fault at Penrose.

A regular public transport user spoke to the Herald this morning about the frustrations due to the delay in remedying issues to the city's Western train line service.

Ranui resident Diogo Fernandes said his usual train commute from Ranui to Britomart was now via New Lynn train station, causing him to run late to work for the past week.

"Majority of train lines have been delayed for half an hour to 45 minutes. When you look at the Auckland Transport's website it shows subsidence issue.

"It was said to be fixed over the long weekend and I was optimistic it would be fixed.

"However, this morning again the travel was interrupted with another issue."

Fernandes said repeated issues and lack of clear answers from the agency was making it harder for passengers to plan their travel.

"It is making huge delays, many people are waiting on train stations. The worst thing is we have limited information being given to us so we can't plan properly.

"I just want Auckland Transport to tell us truthfully what is the issue. And when it would be fixed because many people rely on public transport."

KiwiRail chief operating officer of rail operations, Siva Sivapakkiam, said Kiwirail is finalising a plan to run test trains over the section of line following the completion of immediate repairs to overhead electrical systems, track, ballast (the rocks under the track) and retaining walls.

"The test, which we are aiming to undertake after tomorrow morning's peak, will include physical and electronic monitoring of the slip. If it is found to be safe, this is one of the final steps before opening the line," Sivapakkiam said.

The Onehunga line is currently the only route that is not experiencing delays.