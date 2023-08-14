A crash is blocking State Highway 1 on the North Shore heading into Auckland's CBD.

A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Auckland’s Northern motorway heading into the city, but travel remains slow.

The crash on State Highway 1 happened around 6.42am between Greville Rd and Oteha Valley Rd, and involved three cars and a motorbike, police said. There were no reports of injury.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash was blocking southbound lanes.

“Delay your journey or consider an alternative route until lanes can be cleared,” Waka Kotahi said.

All three southbound lanes are now open.