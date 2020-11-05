Delay warning: Rubbish truck fire causes Southern motorway mayhem

Traffic is at a standstill after a fire in a truck at the south end of the Southern Motorway. Image / NZTA

Traffic is backed up on Auckland's busy Southern Motorway at Bombay after a fire broke out in a rubbish truck.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said southbound lanes between Bombay and Pokeno were blocked because of the vehicle fire which broke out before midday.

The agency is warning motorists they will face long delays getting through the area.

Reports of a vehicle fire on #SH1 blocking southbound lanes between Bombay and Pokeno. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely. ^TP pic.twitter.com/HHzOg2F0lT — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 5, 2020

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the rubbish truck was well ablaze.

It had erupted into fire on SH1 near the Razorback Rd offramp.

Two engines and a water tanker were extinguishing the flames.

There were no injuries, he said.



Motorists were urged to follow directions of emergency services.

Traffic heading out of Auckland is gridlocked on a stretch of the motorway.

More to come