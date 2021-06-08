Defibrillator installed at Te Mata's Peak House

Te Mata Park manager Emma Buttle with St John Ambulance local first aid tutor Cody Booth, who installed the AED. Photo / Supplied

A defibrillator has been installed at Peak House in Havelock North.

The Automated External Defibrillator was donated to the eatery by a local family after they learned no AEDs were located near Te Mata Peak.

The defibrillator will be available 24/7 and can be accessed by dialling 111.

Te Mata Park manager Emma Buttle said the AED was an essential addition to the park.

"With nearly one million visitors coming to Te Mata Park each year, the reality is that medical events do happen in, or near our treasured maunga," she said.

"We are extremely grateful to the generous family who kindly donated the AED."

According to St John Ambulance, attaching an AED to a patient in cardiac arrest increases their chances of survival by up to 44 per cent.

With CPR alone, the chances of survival drop to less than 8 per cent.

Staff at Peak House and Te Mata Park Trust have also had basic CPR and AED training.

St John Ambulance first aid tutor Cody Booth, who installed the AED, thanked the Havelock North family for the donation and highlighted the importance of knowing what to do in a medical emergency.

"Having an AED accessible will benefit both the local and wider community greatly should it need to be used," he said.

The AED has also been registered on the AED Locations App, which can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.