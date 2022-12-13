Four former New Zealand Defence Force personnel have been warned. Photo / NZDF

Four former New Zealand Defence Force personnel have been warned. Photo / NZDF

Four former New Zealand Defence Force personnel have been warned their decision to work for a South African flight school will likely impact any future employment with the force.

The UK has cracked down on former military pilots working at the Test Flying Academy of South Africa, suspected to be an intermediary for China’s People’s Liberation Army to recruit pilots.

A spokesperson for Defence Minister Peeni Henare said the Defence Force is aware of four former staff who quit to work for the academy, and they have probably jeopardised any future attempts to get a national security clearance.

“NZDF personnel are free to be able to gain employment once they leave service, however depending on their decisions, there may be repercussions to any future employment with the [force],” a Defence Force spokesperson said.

People needed to “possess and demonstrate an appropriate level of integrity, and hold character traits such as honesty, trustworthiness and loyalty,” to gain national security clearance, the spokesperson said.

Serving the interests of a foreign person, group organisation or government in conflict with this country’s national interest could make someone ineligible to get clearance.

The NZDF clarified that no current personnel were employed by the Test Flying Academy of South Africa, including anyone on leave without pay or in the Reserve Force.

The British government in October announced a crackdown on former military pilots working for intermediaries, including Test Flying Academy of South Africa.

The academy has previously responded to the British crackdown with a statement on its website, saying all of its activities were legal. A previous contractor there, former US marine pilot Daniel Edmund Duggan, was arrested in New South Wales in October at the request of the US government. His case will be in court this week. He denies breaching the law.

Henare’s office has asked for advice on the situation, and whether more needed to be done. A spokesperson said Henare was assured the Defence Force had taken all practical steps to ensure there was no risk to sensitive information being released.

- with RNZ