Defence Force help police meth bust, seven men before court

Seven men are to go before the court after police found methamphetamine and other hard drugs, a meth lab, and cash amid a rural drug manufacturing bust.

The New Zealand Defence Force helped police with three search warrants for properties in Whanganui, Hamilton and Auckland, where officers found a gun, a “significant” amount of cash, and other class A and B drugs; LSD and GBL.

Police found over 19kg of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $6.7 million, along with pre-cursor chemicals and equipment for “large, commercial-scale” manufacture.

Police seized 19 “high value” vehicles: five motorcycles, two boats, two jet skis and a caravan as part of Operation Gallium - a long-term investigation into a group manufacturing meth rurally.

Three men, 47, 55 and 57, have been remanded in custody and were to reappear in the Whanganui District Court on May 30.

A 41-year-old man was to appear in the Manukau District Court in Auckland on March 24. Another man, 57, was due to appear there on March 15.

A 50-year-old man was to reappear in the Hamilton District Court on May 5 and a 33-year-old man had a warrant out for his arrest.

The Defence Force supported police with air support in Whanganui due to the remote, rugged environment around the river.

The meth seizure was significant for the central North Island, Detective Inspector Albie Alexander said.

Police said the meth could have contributed more than $21m in social harm to communities.

“This type of offending undermines the wellbeing of our communities by creating significant social harm and the New Zealand police are committed to disrupting and dismantling drug networks identified,” Alexander said.

He said the find showed the importance and “strength” of the ongoing co-operation between national police groups and district investigators.

Police said there could be more arrests.

