Police say they were notified of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Ford Rd and Sunset Rd in Mangakakahi just before 10pm. Photo / 123rf

Police say they were notified of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Ford Rd and Sunset Rd in Mangakakahi just before 10pm. Photo / 123rf

The Defence Force was called in to dispose of a suspicious item in Rotorua overnight.

Police said they were notified of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Ford Rd and Sunset Rd in Mangakakahi just before 10pm.

Ford Rd and Sunset Rd intersection this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

An item of interest was found inside the vehicle by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

A police spokeswoman said the item was “yet to be disposed of”.

A witness said they saw someone abandon a vehicle, and saw police cordon off the area and knock on doors.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.

The scene was clear this morning and cordons lifted.











