The Government is fast tracking resource consent for a $280 million film studio near Wānaka but key figures in the production industry are saying it is the opposite of what is needed. Video / Supplied

After 20 years Queenstown Lakes may finally get its studio. Key figures in the production industry are saying it is the opposite of what is needed.

In December 2021, fast-track consent was granted under the Covid-19 recovery response for a film studio to be built near Wanaka.

The $280 million dollar Silverlight Studio would cover 332 hectares.

It would include recreations of Paris, Venice and New York, 10 sound stages, and an 11-hectare artificial lake.

The proposed 332-hectare giant Silverlight Studios in Wanaka. Photo / Supplied

The directors of Silverlake suggest the first sound stages will be completed by 2025 but work has not yet begun.

Phillip Smith, Great Southern Film and Television CEO, said studios are the "field of dreams, that has never come about".

He believes television and filmmakers go to Central Otago to shoot outside and include the incredible landscapes, not in a studio.

"Queenstown needs a weather cover, a sound studio where we can go when it rains," said Smith.

"Yes, a studio of some scale here is needed, not a dream of something here in the future that is massive that might happen," he said.

Virtual production is a virtual filmmaking technique that uses camera tracking technology. Photo / Supplied

Now new technology has emerged which could change the way of screen production and make large studios redundant.

Virtual production is a virtual filmmaking technique that uses camera tracking technology, LED screen technology, and a real-time 3D engine to basically replace what would have been a traditional green screen workflow in the studio.



Simon Waterhouse, managing director of Resonate, a small Christchurch film production company, has developed a virtual production prototype.

Waterhouse says there are things you would never dream of doing on location that you can do in virtual production.

"In one of our films, we shot a sunset for two days. That would have been five minutes of light on a real location, we managed to stretch it out for two days long," said Waterhouse.

"You have the ability to move trees and move buildings," he said.

Virtual production is going to be disruptive to the way we make films in the future in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Virtual production will be disruptive to the way films will be made in the future in New Zealand.

The Silverlight Studio project team has kept a low profile in the face of concerns that their plans might actually be real estate or tourism-focused.

The NZ screen sector is worth over $3.5 billion, employing over 21,000 people, so heading in the wrong strategic direction could have serious economic and social outcomes.