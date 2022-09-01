Deep sea fishing vessel Amaltal Apollo has been forfeited, after the Amaltal Fishing Company and the vessel's skipper convicted and fined today for illegal fishing in 2018. Photo / Tracy Neal

Deep sea fishing vessel Amaltal Apollo has been forfeited, after the Amaltal Fishing Company and the vessel's skipper convicted and fined today for illegal fishing in 2018. Photo / Tracy Neal

A deep sea fishing company has taken the lion's share of penalty for illegal fishing, for which the vessel's skipper was also blamed.

The Amaltal Fishing Company has been convicted and fined $59,500 and its vessel, the Amaltal Apollo, was forfeited, as was fishing equipment and $127,000 worth of fish caught from closed grounds in 2018.

Skipper Charles Shuttleworth was also convicted in the Nelson District Court today, and fined $12,000 for what Judge David Ruth said was an honest mistake, borne from lack of guidance before setting off on his first deep-sea trip.

The Amaltal Fishing Company is a subsidiary of Talley's, which has headquarters at Port Nelson. Photo / Tracy Neal

The company and skipper were each found guilty in March this year of 14 charges brought by the Ministry for Primary Industries of breaching the conditions of a high seas fishing permit.

Amaltal Fishing Co Limited is a subsidiary of Talley's Group Limited, which owned the vessel.

The offending happened in 2018 when the Amaltal Apollo trawled in a protected area on Lord Howe Rise, in the Tasman Sea West of New Zealand.

The area was closed to bottom fishing by the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organisation (SPRFMO).

SPRFMO was an inter-governmental organisation, committed to the long-term conservation and sustainable use of the fishery resources of the South Pacific Ocean and safeguarding its marine ecosystems.

MPI said the area Amaltal Apollo fished in was closed to trawling by rules that were part of New Zealand's international obligations to protect vulnerable marine ecosystems.

