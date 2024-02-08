A concept drawing of what the planned waste-to-energy plant in Te Awamutu could look like. Image / Supplied

A concept drawing of what the planned waste-to-energy plant in Te Awamutu could look like. Image / Supplied

The Waipā District Council’s decision to join the Waikato Regional Council and request the Minister for the Environment call in the consent application for Paewira, New Zealand’s first energy-from-waste facility, has strong support from the Zero Waste Network but has disappointed applicant Global Contracting Solutions.

Global Contracting Solutions project chair Roger Wilson said the Paewira team was considering its position.

“We welcome appropriate process and robust consideration, given it is such an innovative development – the first of its kind in New Zealand.

“As we’ve stated before, we have deep respect for the resource consent process and relevant environmental considerations, as well as the Te Awamutu community.

“Our world needs innovative solutions to waste management and climate change – Paewira is just that, utilising innovation that has been proven around the world.”

Wilson said it was disappointing the bodies had taken this approach.

“We consider the Resource Management Act to prescribe a process for this type of decision to be made at a local level and we take some confidence that neither local government body can raise a reason to outright decline the application,” says Wilson.

“It is our view the call-in resolution moves the consent decision to a New Zealand-wide consideration. Anecdotal evidence from around the world demonstrates energy-from-waste has a role in the waste hierarchy and a facility with the proposed technology and scale is entirely appropriate.”

Wilson said Global Contracting Solutions wanted to ensure everyone had the correct information about Paewira and was concerned there was inaccurate information circulating about the proposed project.

“We encourage interested parties to visit our website [www.paewira.co.nz] or the Paewira Facebook page to understand project details.”

The Zero Waste Network says it strongly supports the decision of both councils.

“This incinerator would be a major contributor to climate change and spread toxic dioxin emissions throughout the air, land and water. It is vital that all of these impacts are taken into account,” said Sue Coutts of the Zero Waste Network.

Protesters took their 'Don't Burn Waipa' message to the streets and council in October. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

The Waipā District Council’s vote on Wednesday to request the Minister for the Environment call in the application, using powers under the Resource Management Act for projects of national significance, will enable the climate change impacts of the incinerator proposal to be factored into the decision-making process.

The Zero Waste Network said the plant planned to burn plastics, tyres and mixed solid waste, which create CO2 emissions.

It said the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported that each tonne of waste burnt produced up to 1.2 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

“We need to reduce our emissions drastically. The most critical first step is not to build massive new sources of CO2.”

“Opposition to this proposal comes from across the spectrum from residents, businesses and environmental organisations. Fonterra made a submission opposing the project,” said Coutts.

“A similar incinerator proposal in Waimate, South Canterbury has already been called in by the minister and we believe this application should be dealt with in the same way to ensure a consistent and robust approach across the whole country.”

“The message from communities across the country to new Associate Minister for the Environment Penny Simmonds, who holds the waste portfolio, is clear: People don’t want landfills or incinerators in their neighbourhoods.

Global Contracting Solutions intends to build the plant on 401 Racecourse Rd. Image / Supplied

“People want real solutions to waste. This means reduction at the source, along with a shift to reuse and repair.

“The Ministry for the Environment is implementing the Waste Strategy and there is cross-sector work in progress to put product stewardship schemes in place.

“Incineration is completely at odds with New Zealand’s direction of travel,” says Coutts.

To view the work of The Zero Waste Network go to zerowaste.co.nz.

