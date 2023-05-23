Voyager 2022 media awards
Debris spills over Auckland’s Southern Motorway after crash, causing major delays on State Highway 1

Debris has spilled out over the road after a crash on State Highway 1 in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

A crash on a major Auckland motorway has injured one person and spilled debris over the road, causing major traffic disruptions for Auckland commuters.

A trailer is on its side and the right lane is closed after the crash on State Highway 1 northbound just before the Takanini off-ramp.

A police spokesperson said one person has suffered moderate injuries.

According to Google Maps, it is taking motorists 40 minutes to complete the 6.4km stretch of road before the crash.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to pass the crash site with care and to expect delays.

