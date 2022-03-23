The video didn't go according to plan.

Kiwis like to think their political figures are more down-to-earth and approachable than their counterparts overseas - and the leaders of our political parties have made relaxed live videos on social media a regular feature of their online presence.

But the co-leaders of Te Pāti Māori took that relaxed approach to the next level earlier this week when they accidentally broadcast a test run on Instagram that saw Rawiri Waititi broadcast live - in his underwear.

Waititi appeared on Debbie Ngarewa-Packer's livestream on Tuesday night, but it soon became clear that everything was not going according to plan.

"I hope I'm not going to do anything too embarrassing here," Ngarewa-Packer said as she added her colleague to the stream.

She need not have worried. Waititi had that covered.

"My dad's wearing his undies!" Waititi's son exclaimed shortly after his father appeared on camera, prompting Ngarewa-Packer to collapse in fits of laughter.

"Is this a proper live or a practice?" Waititi asked.

"I don't know," Ngarewa-Packer replied.

The audience knew.

"I apologise for that whānau, we're so... organic," Waititi said.

What followed was a lesson in what not to do as Ngarewa-Packer accidentally cycled through Instagram filters as she attempted to explain the party's policy of removing GST from food.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer had issues with the filters. Photo / Instagram

"How the heck did I do that?" she asked before another change saw her face multiply across the screen.

"How do you end this?"

"No, you're asking the wrong fulla," Waititi replied.

The clip quickly racked up thousands of views, with most commenters appreciating the unscripted comedy.

"I laughed way too much," one person wrote, while others said it was "pure gold" and the pair were "keeping it real".

Waititi's son's contribution isn't the first time that a party leader has had their livestreamed crashed by their child in hilarious fashion.

Last year, a livestream from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern went around the world after it was interrupted by her daughter Neve.

Ardern was midway through describing our new traffic light system when a tiny voice could be heard in the background.

"Mummy..."

"You're meant to be in bed darling," Ardern said, turning away from the camera to address the 3-year-old wanderer.

"It's bedtime darling, pop back to bed, I'll come and see you in a second."

Then it was Nana to the rescue as Ardern's mum Laurell Ardern arrived to usher Neve back to bed.

"Well, that was a bedtime fail wasn't it?" Ardern said.

The video was picked up by media around the world, who said the interaction "struck a chord with parents around the world".