Death of woman found in Kau Bay 'not suspicious' - police

The death of the woman whose body was found at Kau Bay yesterday is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

A member of the public noticed the body in the water at Kau Bay, Miramar, about 12.45pm yesterday. Earlier this morning, police confirmed they had identified the woman but were still treating the death as unexplained.

Police are also appealing to the public for information about the woman's final movements on the evening of June 25.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said: "This has been a tragic event for her whānau and friends and we hope to provide some closure through our inquiries, the help of the public is appreciated, as we piece together her final hours."

The woman was described as Māori, 28 years old, of slim build and average height, with shoulder-length black hair.

It's thought that she left Stokes Valley early on Saturday evening and walked to Petone Foreshore.

She was wearing an orange fleece hoody, green-and-black tie-dyed trackpants and blue shoes. The woman's clothes and other possessions including a blue-and-white-striped duvet were located on the Petone Esplanade, on the wooden steps at the Cuba Street intersection.

If you saw a woman fitting this description or the clothing left on Petone Esplanade, on Saturday evening or Sunday, please contact police on 105 and quote file number 220627/3262.

People can also report crimes anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org .