Death of respected worker in Central Hawke’s Bay council park

Central Hawke's Bay District Council is mourning the death of a council contractor who suffered a medical event while at work on Friday. Photo / NZME

Entry to a Waipukurau park has been restricted until further notice as a mark of respect for a council contractor’s worker who died suddenly in the vicinity on Friday morning.

The man, who was 59, suffered a medical event and passed away while working at the Pukekaihau Pā site (also known as Hunter Memorial Park), according to a Central Hawke’s District Council statement.

He was employed by Recreational Services, the company contracted by the council to provide open spaces operations and management in the district.

Mana whenua led Recreational Services team members present on-site in karakia, accompanied by Mayor Alex Walker.

Recreational services chief executive Cameron Parr said: “The loss of a valued member of our team is difficult for us all. He’ll be remembered for his hard work, dedication and the positive impact he had within our team. Our condolences, thoughts and support are with his family at this very sad time.”

Mana whenua said entry into Pukekaihau Pā / Hunter Memorial Park would be restricted until further notice.