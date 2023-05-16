A detailed scene examination underway on Wednesday at the home on Carlyle St. Photo / Warren Buckland

The death of a man in Napier is being treated as unexplained and police are looking into the incident.

Police said in a statement that the death of a man at a home on Carlyle St was reported last Thursday (May 11).

Police were at the scene on Wednesday - almost a week later - completing a detailed scene examination.

“Enquiries are being conducted into the death of a man at a residential address on Carlyle St,” a police statement read.

“The death reported last week, Thursday 11 May, is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.”

The home is down a shared driveway where a handful of units are located close together.

A neighbour close by said he did not recall hearing or seeing anything unusual last Thursday, and was unaware of the circumstances.

He said a police officer knocked on his door on Tuesday making inquiries about the death.

He said people in the area generally kept to themselves and he did not know the man.

Carlyle St is located just outside the city centre. Police would not say who reported the death.