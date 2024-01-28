Compania JoCa performing in the International Buskers Festival. Photo / Alex Burton

Sword-swallowing, juggling, one-handed balancing and lots of laughs are all in a day’s work for performers in the International Buskers Festival around the Auckland waterfront this weekend.

Image 1 of 13 : Paul Klaass not satisfied with just juggling with fire, balances a silver ball, hula hoops with his leg balancing on a box.

The annual extravaganza is timed for the Auckland Anniversary weekend celebrations and is always a hit with crowds soaking up the festival atmosphere and, hopefully, enjoying some golden weather.

This year’s attractions hail from all corners of the world with Compania JoCa from Germany exhibiting their circus, dance and acrobatic skills wrapped-up in humorous theatrical play, Floor Legendz, an international ensemble hailing from Portugal, Morocco France and NZ showing off their breakdance-inspired act that’s wowed audiences worldwide and local aerosaltant Paul Klaass, one of NZ’s most decorated performers.

These performers are joined by a handful of excellent global artists for one more day only from midday on Monday.

https://www.aucklandbuskersfestival.co.nz/ for more details