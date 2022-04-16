Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Death cleaning: The one task you shouldn't leave to your kids

12 minutes to read
By Peter Calder

Sorting out mounds of possessions left behind by parents can be a formidable, even traumatic, task for children. "Death cleaning" pre-empts the problem. By Peter Calder

My mother's death was not unexpected. The oncologist's prediction

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.