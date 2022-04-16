Death cleaning: The one task you shouldn't leave to your kids

Sorting out mounds of possessions left behind by parents can be a formidable, even traumatic, task for children. "Death cleaning" pre-empts the problem. By Peter Calder

My mother's death was not unexpected. The oncologist's prediction was remarkably precise. But what did surprise me was the ease with which she let go of the chattels of her life.

I drove her from hospital to hospice via her home, where I had expected her to engage in a tearful extended farewell to every object. But she didn't even go inside. She wandered in the garden as I gathered up the few items she asked me to fetch – clothing, mainly; nothing of sentimental value, except a Bible. Then she got back in the car and said, "Let's go."

The tough part started when my brothers and I had to clean out her house. Hundreds of objects, many familiar from my childhood – who remembers Marmite jars made of milk-white glass? – and virtually none of any intrinsic value, had to be sorted and sold or dumped.

It should have been enough of a spur to engage, after a suitable period of recovery, in getting my own house in order. But more than 18 years elapsed before I was finally spurred to do a little "death cleaning" of my own. The impetus came when, having hired a painter to redo my study, I removed every last item from the room.

Renovation prompted re-evaluation. I wasn't going to go all Marie Kondo on it but I got rid of approximately two dozen extra charger cords, including ones for devices that I no longer own and that probably no longer exist.

Gone were almost all my CDs and DVDs and more than half of my many books (I had to be sure I would play, watch or read the ones I kept). Several long-unused shoulder bags and backpacks went west. And it got granular: how many decks of cards do you need? I had three. I now have one. (I don't like cards but maybe the mokos will.)

The result is a liberatingly uncluttered environment that sparks, well, joy whenever I enter it. It was a richly cleansing experience, quite devoid of dread or regret.

In this, perhaps, I achieved something of the detachment my mother felt as she headed for the hospice. I am not counting the days as she might have been, but I know that much more of my time is behind me than before me. And it will be less cluttered than it was. And so, I hope, will the life I leave behind.

Natural tension

Among what many people bequeath to their children is a bloody mess. That was the experience of an Auckland woman who had to get her parents' house ready for sale after they moved to a retirement village.

"They had two separate double garages," she told me, "and two sheds, as well as a very large house, full to the brim with crap. It took 10 (yes, really) extra-large skips to get rid of the worst of it, and countless trips to op shops and landfills.

Among what many people bequeath to their children is a bloody mess. Photo / sw, Unsplash

"I had to take six months off work to do it and it was the most traumatic six months of my life, because it was such a horrible task, both emotionally and physically. I now tell anyone who will listen: for the sake of your kids, please sort your crap out."

Her experience was extreme, perhaps, but is far from uncommon. It's easy to find stories of the heartache and hard labour involved in sweeping up the lives of deceased parents.

For John Loof, the sixtysomething manager of a charity, the process happened in stages. His parents – his father died five years ago, his mother this year – had downsized from the family home in Epsom via a unit in Mt Albert to an apartment in a retirement village.

At each move, possessions were disposed of, but his mother left plenty behind.

"There was a bit of natural tension within the family about whether we should try and get some residual value for these things," he says. "I knew I didn't want to put 100 items on Trade Me to realise $100. Someone suggested taking it to the op shop and I said, 'Well, who's going to do that? Will you do that?'"

In the end, Loof engaged a firm that did a complete house clearance for a fee, a practical if not necessarily economical option. But he is aware the process would have been easier if his mother had been involved – and it had started long ago.

"Mum was aware that she had a lot of stuff and she would say from time to time, 'I really must do something about it.' But for whatever reason, the task was never started. I think with older people, the head says, 'I've got to get rid of this', and the heart says, 'Let someone else handle it.' That is understandable."

Eight kilos of buttons

Less sympathetic to that view is Jenny, a 52-year-old HR manager, whose parents moved eight years ago from their Hamilton home to a retirement village in Auckland, nearer their daughters.

The process of sorting out the parents' possessions and moving them north dragged out over six months. Then moving Mum from her villa to end-of-life care (their father had died in the interim) took "four or five hours a day for a month".

"Their house," says Jenny (she didn't want her last name used), "had 50 years' worth of possessions in it. Nothing had ever been thrown out. It was an absolute nightmare.

"I wish they had said or done something when we were younger. We'd been away from home for more than 20 years and they still had all our stuff. In the bathroom, behind the cans of hairspray that had actually rusted onto the shelves, I found a large container filled with Barbie Doll heads off all the bubble baths we had had as children.

"There were about 8kg of buttons categorised by colour and size. I've no idea what she thought anyone was going to do with them. There were 12 jars of face cream, all the same, all half-used and in three or four different drawers."

Jenny and her sister filled "two of the very largest skips and a whole lot went off in boxes to charity".

"There were about 8kg of buttons categorised by colour and size." Photo / Merve Sehirli Nasir, Unsplash

Her parents were not messy people: "There was no crap on the floor or anything. It was always vacuumed, it all looked pristine on the surface. But there were a hell of a lot of drawers and cupboards and a big garage – a lot of storage space. It was all in cupboards."

Interestingly, the clutter went back further, to family silver and letters going back to the 19th century. "Mum had boxed up her Mum's things and never sorted them, and it all came up to Auckland and went into the next dwelling, which was a retirement village."

As a result of her experience, Jenny and her husband have decided to start downsizing now. Her inspiration might be the mother of a friend, who "died owning only the pyjamas she was wearing. She gave it all away and dealt with it all before she died. When the undertaker asked what to dress her in, the pyjamas were all there was."

Time for memories

Amid the torturous practicalities of getting the job done, another woman spoken to by the Listener on condition of anonymity – let's call her Belinda – found herself uncomfortably aware of the human toll of clearing out her father's home. A widower, he had done nothing to deal with the clutter of a lifetime, and as Belinda got to grips with the task, the house was due to go on the market.

But by day two of the process, she could see the emotional toll it was taking on him, and realised she had to approach it in a different way from the purely transactional, efficient process of "getting the job done".

"What really struck me is that so much of his life is tied up in these things and in the memories they spark," Belinda says. "That's why it was so stressful for him to let them go. I came to understand the enormous amount of grief for an old person downsizing. You cannot overstate the amount of grief that is involved in packing away one's life. There was so much he needed to articulate before they went away."

Belinda settled on a compromise of moving the possessions being assessed into a single room of the house and taking the time to talk to her father about the memories they sparked, the stories he recalled. And she found it a deeply rewarding experience.

Emotional strength

Her experience throws a searching light on what underlies our parents' reluctance to declutter – and indeed our own disinclination to get to grips with the fact that we need to do it. For the elderly, moving from a state of being independent into the place where you will spend your last days is confronting. Likewise, death cleaning is difficult for those in late mid-life. The clue is in the name; it's not called life cleaning, though engaging in it does clean up your life.

But it's a process that may require some emotional strength and clarity of mind. Ageing is a continuous process of realising that there are some things we may be doing – or may have done – for the last time: visiting the Eiffel Tower is one, but so is playing golf (do those clubs need to go?) or even mowing the lawn (time to sell the mower and get a contractor in?). It's what might be referred to as "anticipatory grief", which grief counsellors identify in those close to someone who has not long to live, but is not close to death. Yet, might not this grief come on us in stages? Abandoning a first-floor bedroom because the stairs have become too much is a death of a sort, and can be experienced by the living.

Death cleaning is a process that may require some emotional strength and clarity of mind. Photo / Kenza Benaouda, Unsplash

Likewise death cleaning. Fear coalesces around objects, Belinda says. "The possessions are a cloak around me, my identity, my safety, and you're taking it all away." And there are rewards to be found in approaching it not as a job like washing the car, to be completed efficiently, but as a process of leading a parent – or indeed oneself – through a major life transition.

Like Jenny, Belinda has been inspired by the experience and is exploring "how to live a more simple life rather than live amid the clutter of all the things we accumulate. I want to reject that. My husband and I said there is no way we are going to leave our house full of stuff for our children to sort out. We don't want them to have to do this process for us. We have started already, carefully looking through everything.

"What I did with Dad was hugely cathartic. It was tricky but I was privileged to be a part of it. I really enjoyed learning to just be there with him and listening as he told his stories. It had its challenges but it's been full of joy."

Stephanie Clare, the chief executive of elder advocacy group Age Concern, almost audibly sniffs at the term "decluttering", which she sees as "a new word" reflecting the trend to living in smaller dwellings. She says older people "don't see the need for death cleaning".

"It's the younger people who don't want to be left to sort things out. But why not? What's wrong with spending a couple of months working on that process, handling the things [your parents] loved and reminiscing?"

Valiantly going in to bat for her constituency, she could scarcely be expected to respond otherwise, and she is impervious to suggestions that her view may seem a bit dewy-eyed to those who have dealt with skiploads of rubbish, rotting food and fine china now so valueless that op shops won't take it.

Feeling of freedom

A popular meme a few years back was that the average American home contained 300,000 objects, though no one claims to have counted them, or explained whether a 500g packet of macaroni is one item or 1000. What is clear is that the vast majority of us just have too much damn stuff.

As the older Baby Boomers, the first of whom started getting the pension in 2010, start needing their houses cleaned out post-mortem, the younger ones, perhaps still smarting from the memory of the chaos their parents left them, have the chance to avoid visiting the same hell on their kids.

Once upon a time, our mums and dads lived and died in the houses we grew up in. Downsizing, in part imposed by economic constraints in a crazy housing market, has become a buzzword, but if decluttering were keeping pace, we would not have seen the profusion of self-storage locker buildings that grow like mushrooms in the suburbs. (The Self-Storage Association in the US reckons it could easily accommodate every living American standing up.) It's a mass madness that can only be cured individually.

"I'd like to think," says John Loof, "that my retirement days will be spent without having a lot of crap around me. And that's for me, not necessarily for my kids.

"I would just feel better. There needs to be an acceptance that we all need less stuff."