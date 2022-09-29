Deadly end to September: Road police boss' holiday plea to drivers to stem 'horrific' toll

Staggering stats on the link between family harm and youth crime, why some Auckland residents are being forced to hand over their homes and Florida braces for a life-threatening storm in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald.

As school holiday travellers prepare to hit the road - and amongst the backdrop of a deadly end to September in which eight have died in fatal crashes just last week - motorists are being cautioned to drive to survive.

The Ministry of Transport has reported there have been 268 road deaths so far this year, up by 32 from last year's figure of 236.

According to the ministry's website, 28 people have lost their lives this month in fatal crashes on New Zealand's roads.

And just last week the Herald reported eight people died in crashes.

The country's top road policing boss is urging drivers to be responsible to prevent serious crashes during the school holidays which start this weekend.

New Zealand Director of Road Policing Superintendent Stephen Greally told the Herald the number of people losing their lives on roads was "concerning" and "horrific".

"Most of these crashes are unnecessary. This is happening because some drivers are making poor decisions - speeding, using devices while driving and not wearing seat belts.

"It is heartbreaking when we have to knock on someone's door to inform them that their loved one has died in a car crash."

New Zealand Director of Road Policing Superintendent Steve Greally urges motorists to drive responsibly ahead of school holidays as the number of lives lost on roads spikes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Safety was the only way to prevent future fatalities, Greally said.

"We will be out there making sure that all drivers follow the rules.

"We want people to drive responsibly and avoid making poor decisions.

"Drivers need to understand one bad decision can cost someone else their life."

Students Against Dangerous Driving (Kaitiaki o Ara) general manager Donna Govorko is asking motorists to take time to consider their responsibility and drive safely these school holidays.

"Help us all to get to our destination safe and alive," Govorko said.

"It is very disappointing to see that the number of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads keeps going up.

"What needs to happen to make people understand that we can do more as a community to turn this around? Many fatal and serious injury crashes are avoidable by making a few changes.

"Drive to the conditions, no distractions, safe speeds, drive sober, wear your seat belt."

Govorko said these were simple things motorists could do to be safer.



"The decisions we make don't just impact us they impact other road users and their families."

The latest fatality was reported

yesterday evening

in Taupo where a person died in a serious two-vehicle crash in Tauhara Forest.

The Herald reported

four people had died

and several others were left fighting for their lives after a series of horror crashes over the long weekend.

Two people were killed and two others critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Rodda Rd, Rangiriri, in the Waikato District yesterday afternoon.

Two choppers, four ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were sent to the crash scene about 4.10pm. Detours were in place.

Meanwhile, a motorist died and another was seriously injured after a major car accident in Tirau on State Highway 1.

A boy was air-lifted to Starship children's hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in rural West Auckland. Photo / Supplied

On Monday, a boy was airlifted to Starship children's hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in rural West Auckland.

Another person died after a crash on SH26/ Paeroa Kopu Rd on Saturday.

Tributes flooded social media for a Matamata couple who died with one other in a crash on State Highway 29 just after 5.30pm on September 16.

A family member of the couple said she woke up "stunned" to the sound of crying and howling as people learned of the tragic news.

Another said: "Rest in love to our uncle and aunty who showed us so much love".

"May you both rest in the loving arms of our father," she wrote on Facebook.

The deaths were among six in the Waikato region that week.

The crash between a car and an ambulance on State Highway 1 near Cambridge killed the Audi driver and a St John staff member. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Two people were killed when a car and ambulance collided near Cambridge, including an ambulance officer who had served with St John for 55 years.

Hato Hone St John deputy chief executive of ambulance operations, Dan Ohs, said the officer was part of the patient transport service and was heading back to Rotorua from Hamilton at the time of the 3.45am crash near Cambridge.

Ohs said St John is "devastated" by the loss of one of its own.

"It's our role to go out there in the community and reduce the impact of road trauma, so this is very significant for us," Ohs told AM.

Later that day, 30km away, an Ōtorohanga identity was killed in a collision on SH3.

The crash closed the road between Te Kawa Rd and Te Mawhai Rd for nearly five hours.

Ōtorohanga locals were shocked to hear that Karam Haddad had died in the crash.

Karam was one half of the well-known Haddad brothers. He and his brother John have owned Haddad Menswear in Ōtorohanga since 1965.

Police respond to a fatal accident on Saturday involving a cyclist at Stancombe Rd in Flat Bush. Photo / Darren Masters

A police officer was stood down after a fatal crash in South Auckland on September 17 where a cyclist described by loved ones as "a very smart and very conscientious" died at the scene.

He was 69-year-old David Lane of Remuera.

The reclusive sportsman and talented machine engineer had been working at a bike shop in recent years, but was due to leave the job yesterday to begin his retirement and spend more time tinkling with his beloved bicycles.

Lane was a British national who immigrated to New Zealand 40 years ago after being recruited as a machine builder engineer for Fisher & Paykel Production Machinery, now known as Facteon Intelligent Technology.

His long-time mate Ian Fulton told the Herald Lane was a bit of a loner, "very smart and very conscientious".

Lane had been an accomplished marathon runner, with a record time of two hours, 42 minutes.

Lane travelled to Hawaii three times to compete in the Ironman World Championship at Kona - in 1991, 1998 and 2004. His best performance was 50th place in his age group in a time of 12:28:35 at the age of 45.

Lane competed in seven Ironman New Zealand events between 1990 and 2008, earning a podium finish for his age group in 2004.

He was forced to give up running due to knee problems but remained a keen cyclist, tackling up to three training rides a week of between 50 and 80km.

One such ride on Saturday morning claimed his life.