Two New Zealanders, Sam Harvey and Jane McAlpine, were the last man and woman standing to claim the top accolades at the Dead Cow Gully Backyard Ultra Australia Ultimate Marathon Event in Nanango, Queensland.

The pair ran a combined 723km between Saturday and Tuesday last week.

Almost a Hunger Games-style race, the 6.7km course takes competitors through stockyards, grasslands, gullies and gum trees, running alongside cattle in the surrounding paddocks.

Situated on a sixth-generation family cattle property that the Walsh Family has called home for 150 years, Dead Cow Gully is in a league of its own.

Entrants had to run the 6.7km loop within the hour, every hour until there was only one person was left standing.

If the lap was completed in 45 minutes, then there were 15 minutes to rest between loops.

Harvey was the last one standing on Tuesday morning with 69 laps - 462km.

McAlpine finished in the top seven overall out of 205 starters and was the last woman standing with 39 laps - 261km.

The pair were also the only two Kiwi competitors to make the trip across the ditch, while New South Wales-based former New Zealand Māori rugby league player Arana Taumata also finished in the top 10.

Cambridge-based McAlpine, who broke the women’s course record, said it was very cool to see New Zealand at the top.

“Physically my body was very strong the entire time so my recovery has been great. Unfortunately, it was my mind that let me down. My lap times were consistently 46-50 minutes so I had plenty of time to refuel and rest before heading out again.

“The difficulty came the second night when I was having to run alone because I couldn’t keep up with the eventual final three men.

“That was enough for my mind to win the battle. All good learning and I’m looking forward to what comes next.”

McAlpine said she was truly humbled by the support on course and from the other crews, spectators and race organisers.

“I could feel the energy behind them all willing me to break the women’s record,” she said.

“For me, I want to be seen as an equal with the men and was proud I could keep going as long as I did.

“I hope other women can be inspired to give backyard ultra running a go, it’s a great format where everyone is treated as an equal.”

