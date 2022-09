Police on the scene of a brazen daylight robbery in Botany's town centre this afternoon. Photo / Darren Masters

Police on the scene of a brazen daylight robbery in Botany's town centre this afternoon. Photo / Darren Masters

A store in Botany, Auckland, has been targeted by brazen thieves this afternoon in an aggravated robbery.

Police received reports of the incident on Chapel Rd in the town centre at 1.30pm, a police spokesperson said.

A group of people entered the store with weapons, making away with a number of items before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The spokesperson said inquiries are being made to identify what was taken and locate the offenders.