David Reid Homes Kāpiti won numerous awards at the Registered Master Builders House of the Year Wellington and Wairarapa regional competition.

The competition recognises the very best homes, builders and craftspeople across New Zealand, and this year there were almost 300 entries across nine regions.

David Reid Homes Kāpiti had one house in particular that won several awards.

A house they had built in Waikanae Beach won them three awards: the Wellington and Wairarapa Supreme House of the Year award for a house under $1 million; the Altus Window Systems New Home award in the $750,000 — $1 million category; and a gold award.

In the judges’ comments, they said it was a well-designed home which “effortlessly blends the captivating environment of Waikanae Beach, showcasing an exceptional design that perfectly complements its surroundings”.

“Its casual elegance creates an inviting haven for the owners, offering a lovely retreat to enjoy beach life.”

They said the careful attention to detail showcased throughout the property is admirable.

“Notably, the custom kitchen, with its wonderful timber tops and well-integrated pantry, exemplifies the refined quality that this prestigious award acknowledges.

“The combination of thoughtful design elements and exceptional craftsmanship makes this home a true standout in the competition.”

The judges said the light-blue weatherboard home with white trim adds a cheerful touch to the beach-side street at Waikanae Beach.

David Reid Homes Kāpiti also won the New Home award in the up to $500,000 category and another gold award for a home in Waikanae.

“Kāpiti’s David Reid Homes has created a delightful little gem of a home,” the judges said.

“The thoughtful design showcases unique elements rarely seen in this category.

“The living and kitchen areas are outstanding, complemented by a cleverly concealed scullery.

“The black painted macrocarpa cladding, accompanied by pine with a playful random board and batten pattern, adds to its appeal.

“This kind of craftsmanship is highly valued in the affordable housing market, and we commend the building team for delivering building excellence.”

David Reid Homes Kāpiti was also the winner of the GIB Show Home award and a gold award for another home they had built in Waikanae.

The judges said the home, which is elevated above the road, “impresses with its strong gabled forms, showcasing the builders’ expert skill through a horizontal black timber rain screen”.

“The house is beautifully framed by thoughtfully designed landscaping, enhancing its overall appeal.

“Inside, warm timber tones create a welcoming atmosphere, highlighted by an excellent kitchen featuring window seating and stunning herringbone timber flooring.”

David Reid Homes Kāpiti also won a gold award for a home in Waitarere Beach.

NZ Proud Property Improvements managed to walk away with two silver awards and a bronze award.

The silver awards were for a home in Raumati Beach and another in Paraparaumu Beach, and the bronze award was for a home in Raumati South.